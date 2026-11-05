Nigeria States Fuel Spending Hits N45.04bn Amid Global Oil Price Surge

Thirty-one Nigerian state governments spent N45.04bn on fuel in the first half of 2026, a 14.35 percent increase driven by global oil prices, with Lagos and Nasarawa leading the surge.

Thirty-one state governments in Nigeria collectively spent N45.04bn on fuel for motor vehicles, plants, and generators during the first six months of 2026. This figure represents a 14.35 per cent increase compared to the N39.38bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. The data, derived from second-quarter budget implementation reports, highlights a significant escalation in operational costs across local governments as they navigate a challenging economic landscape.

Fuel Expenditure Breakdown by Category

The analysis of cumulative first-half actual expenditure reveals that spending on plant and generator fuel far exceeds costs associated with motor vehicles. Of the total N45.04bn, N28.52bn was allocated to fuelling plants and generators, while N16.52bn covered motor vehicle fuel. Plant and generator fuel expenditure increased by N3.64bn, marking a 14.63 per cent rise from the N24.88bn spent in the first half of 2025. In contrast, vehicle fuel costs rose by N2.01bn, or 13.88 per cent, from N14.50bn in the previous year.

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Generators and plants accounted for 63.33 per cent of the combined fuel bill and 64.38 per cent of the year-on-year increase. The spending translates to an average of N7.51bn monthly, or approximately N248.82m daily, between January and June. This analysis specifically examined the Motor Vehicle Fuel Cost and Plant/Generator Fuel Cost lines, excluding aircraft fuel, cooking gas, other transport equipment, maintenance, and power-plant gas to ensure a focused comparison.

Key Drivers Behind the Cost Escalation

The surge in states' fuel bills arrived amid higher global oil prices following the Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices rose from $61 per barrel at the beginning of 2026 to over $100. The International Monetary Fund reported that petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria increased by 22.5 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, in March compared with pre-war levels. These factors substantially added to operating costs for state administrations.

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The comparative analysis covered the same 31 states in both 2025 and 2026 to ensure consistency. It found that 24 of the 31 states increased their combined fuel spending, while seven recorded reductions. Thirteen states spent more than N1bn each during the period. The increase was not uniform, with some states experiencing drastic percentage hikes despite lower absolute spending, while others managed to reduce costs significantly.

Lagos and Nasarawa Lead the Spending Surge

Lagos State recorded the highest expenditure at N8.93bn, up from N7.65bn in the first half of 2025. This increase of N1.28bn, or 16.79 per cent, meant the state alone accounted for 19.83 per cent of the combined spending and 22.71 per cent of the aggregate increase. Lagos' expenditure was dominated by plant and generator fuel, which reached N8.26bn, while motor vehicle fuel accounted for N670.20m. This heavy reliance on generators underscores the state's infrastructure demands.

Yobe State followed with N3.42bn, compared with N2.83bn a year earlier, an increase of 20.72 per cent. Almost all its spending went into plants and generators, which consumed N3.39bn, against N35.76m for motor vehicles. Nasarawa State ranked third with N3.29bn, up from N2.02bn in the first half of 2025. Its N1.26bn increase represented a growth of 62.59 per cent and accounted for 22.38 per cent of the total increase across the states. Together, Lagos and Nasarawa accounted for 45.09 per cent of the aggregate increase.

Other High-Spending States and Significant Increases

Kano State's combined expenditure rose by 14.70 per cent to N2.99bn from N2.61bn. Of the 2026 amount, N2.62bn went into plant and generator fuel, while N368.27m was recorded for motor vehicles. Ekiti spent N2.81bn, compared with N2.33bn a year earlier, an increase of 20.46 per cent. Plant and generator fuel accounted for N2.38bn, while vehicles consumed N430.95m. Edo State followed with N2.74bn, up by 20.54 per cent from N2.28bn.

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Unlike several other leading spenders, Edo's bill was driven mainly by motor vehicles, which accounted for N2.36bn, the highest vehicle-fuel expenditure in the sample. Plant and generator fuel cost N379.75m. Other states with expenditure above N1bn included Ogun at N2.21bn, Benue at N1.70bn, Bauchi at N1.64bn, Abia at N1.54bn, Anambra at N1.26bn, Adamawa at N1.12bn, and Borno at N1.09bn. These figures illustrate the varying priorities and operational needs across different regions.

States with Low Spending and Notable Decreases

Below the N1bn threshold, Jigawa recorded N997.09m, followed by Kwara with N981.75m, Bayelsa with N961.68m, Enugu with N914.17m, and Gombe with N890.75m. At the lower end, Kebbi recorded the smallest combined fuel expenditure at N3.06m, followed by Oyo with N11.54m, Kogi with N288.05m, Delta with N358.19m, and Cross River with N371.32m. Kebbi and Delta reported no actual expenditure under their motor vehicle fuel lines in the first half of 2026. Their combined figures therefore consisted entirely of the amounts recorded for plant and generator fuel.

Cross River State recorded the fastest percentage increase, with its bill rising by 353.17 per cent from N81.94m to N371.32m, although its expenditure remained among the lowest in absolute terms. Enugu followed with an increase of 282.54 per cent, from N238.97m to N914.17m. Delta's bill rose by 236.92 per cent from N106.31m to N358.19m, while Anambra recorded an increase of 86.06 per cent. Among states recording reductions, Oyo's expenditure fell by 98.59 per cent from N816.72m to N11.54m, and Sokoto's bill declined by 66.77 per cent from N1.13bn to N375.50m. Borno recorded a significant decrease as well, highlighting the diverse fiscal outcomes across the federation.