Nigeria State Police Bill Transmitted to President Tinubu After 28 States Approve

The National Assembly has forwarded the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent after 28 state legislatures approved the constitutional amendment, clearing the required threshold for decentralization.

The National Assembly has officially commenced the administrative processes to transmit the proposed State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for final assent. This critical milestone follows the successful authentication of approval letters from 28 state Houses of Assembly, surpassing the constitutional threshold required for such a significant legislative change.

Clerk Confirms 28 States Ratify Police Bill

Kamoru Ogunlana, the Clerk to the National Assembly, issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that the number of state legislatures supporting the proposed constitutional amendment exceeds the mandatory requirement of 24 states. He detailed that the Clerk's office completed the necessary administrative verification of the reports, including accompanying votes and proceedings, to ensure their authenticity. This rigorous check was designed to guarantee that the records accurately reflect the decisions taken by the respective state Houses of Assembly across the federation.

Also read 28 State Assemblies Approve State Police Constitutional Amendment Bill

The Clerk emphasized that the volume of approvals secured from the state level validates the progress of the bill. Consequently, the National Assembly is proceeding with the necessary steps to facilitate the transmission of the Bill to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This action is being taken in strict accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, Cap A2 (LFN) 2004, ensuring legal compliance at every stage of the ratification process.

Historic Shift to Decentralized Policing System

The core objective of the bill is to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters. This legislative move addresses renewed calls for a decentralized policing system, which proponents argue is essential to address Nigeria's worsening security challenges. The current structure, where the Nigeria Police Force operates under central control, has faced criticism for its inability to effectively manage local security threats.

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Supporters of the decentralization effort argue that state police would significantly improve intelligence gathering and allow security operations to be tailored to specific local circumstances. By empowering states with independent police commands, the legislation aims to enhance the capacity of local governments to respond to threats such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and communal violence. This shift represents a fundamental change in how security is managed within the Nigerian federal structure.

Legislative Timeline and Constitutional Requirements

The transmission of the bill to the 36 state Houses of Assembly occurred on September 16, 2026, for their consideration and approval. The National Assembly requested that their decisions be communicated within 30 days, with a deadline of October 15 for the final submission of reports. Although this deadline has passed, the Clerk's office confirmed it continued to receive and verify reports until the required threshold was met.

Section 9 of the Constitution stipulates that a constitutional alteration bill must be approved by not less than two-thirds of all 36 state legislatures, which equates to 24 states. Kamoru Ogunlana clarified that Section 9 does not expressly prescribe a third reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, distinguishing the process from that of ordinary bills. The approval of 28 states comfortably exceeds the two-thirds majority required, clearing the final legislative hurdle at the state level.

Scheduled Transmission and Future Implications

With the authentication of the 28 state approvals complete, the National Assembly is finalizing the administrative processes to send the bill to President Tinubu. This transmission marks a significant step in the long-running debate over the establishment of state police in Nigeria. The bill's passage through this stage paves the way for the next phase of the constitutional amendment process, which requires the President's assent to become law.

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The development has drawn mixed reactions regarding the potential impact on national security and human rights. While proponents highlight the benefits of localized response capabilities, concerns have been raised about possible political abuse, inadequate funding, and the protection of human rights under state-controlled police structures. Despite these concerns, Kamoru Ogunlana commended the state legislatures for their cooperation, describing the move as an important step towards strengthening the country's security architecture and deepening its federal system. The transmission to the President signals the end of the ratification phase and the beginning of executive consideration.