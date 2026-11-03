Nigeria State Police Bill Receives Constitutional Approval

The Nigerian National Assembly confirms 28 states approved the State Police Bill, clearing the threshold for presidential assent by President Bola Tinubu.

The Nigerian National Assembly has officially confirmed that the bill seeking to establish State Police Services has secured the necessary constitutional approval to proceed to the executive branch. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, announced that twenty-eight State Houses of Assembly have voted in favor of the constitutional amendment, surpassing the required threshold for enactment.

Verification of State Approvals for Police Bill

The Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly released a signed statement on Tuesday detailing the receipt and verification of approval reports from various state legislatures across the federation. The statement confirmed that the legislative body had received and authenticated communications from twenty-eight State Houses of Assembly regarding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill.

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This legislative movement represents a significant milestone in the long-standing debate over policing structures in Nigeria, as it formally demonstrates that a supermajority of state legislatures support the decentralization of security forces. The National Assembly emphasized that it had undertaken rigorous administrative verification of the reports, votes, and proceedings to ensure that the records accurately reflected the decisions made by each respective state body.

Constitutional Thresholds and Legal Procedures

The bill was initially transmitted by the Clerk to the National Assembly to all thirty-six State Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026, for their consideration and approval. The legislative body requested that these state houses communicate their decisions to the National Assembly within thirty days of the transmission.

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The stipulated period for these communications elapsed on October 15, 2026. However, the Office of the Clerk clarified that it would continue to accept and process reports from State Houses of Assembly until the bill is formally transmitted for presidential assent. The current count of twenty-eight approvals significantly exceeds the constitutionally prescribed threshold.

Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, requires not less than two-thirds of the thirty-six State Houses of Assembly to approve such a constitutional amendment. This calculation is equivalent to at least twenty-four states. The National Assembly confirmed that the twenty-eight states that have approved the bill meet and exceed this legal requirement, thereby satisfying the constitutional criteria for the amendment to proceed.

Differentiating Constitutional and Ordinary Bills

The National Assembly took the opportunity to clarify a specific procedural point regarding the legislative journey of this bill. It is important to note that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a Third Reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill.

This procedural distinction is significant because the process applicable to ordinary bills differs from that of constitutional amendments. The National Assembly noted that the lack of a requirement for a Third Reading is a distinct feature of the constitutional alteration process, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary bills which must undergo that additional legislative stage.

This clarification aims to prevent any confusion regarding the legislative mechanics involved in amending the supreme law of the land. It underscores the unique path that constitutional changes must follow, bypassing certain stages required for standard legislation in favor of a process heavily reliant on state-level ratification.

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Transmission to President Bola Tinubu for Assent

Following the successful verification of approvals from the twenty-eight states, the National Assembly confirmed that the bill will now be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for his assent. The legislative body stated that necessary administrative processes are currently being undertaken to facilitate this transmission.

This step is being executed in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LFN) 2004. The transmission to the President marks the final major legislative hurdle for the State Police Bill, pending executive approval.

The National Assembly expressed its appreciation for the cooperation and timely response provided by the State Houses of Assembly during the consideration of this important constitutional amendment. The legislature highlighted that this development represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture.

Furthermore, the passage of this bill deepens the country's federal system by granting states greater autonomy over security matters within their jurisdictions. The Office of the Clerk assured the public that it would continue to provide accurate and timely information on any further developments relating to the constitutional amendment process and the eventual assent by the President.