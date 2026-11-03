Nigeria State Police Bill Clears 28 State Ratifications Ahead of Presidential Assent

The Nigeria State Police Bill has secured ratification from 28 state legislatures, exceeding the constitutional threshold required for constitutional amendment. The measure now awaits final assent from President Bola Tinubu to decentralize policing authority.

The constitutional pathway for establishing state police services in Nigeria has officially cleared a major legislative hurdle following the formal ratification by 28 state legislatures. This milestone satisfies the specific requirement mandated under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, which necessitates approval from at least two-thirds of all state houses of assembly to alter the supreme law. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed this development in a statement released on Tuesday, signaling that the country is now significantly closer to decentralizing its policing structure through a dual system of federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Ratification Threshold Exceeded by Four States

The National Assembly has officially verified that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed constitutional amendment, thereby surpassing the minimum constitutional threshold of 24 states by four. Under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, a bill seeking to alter the constitution must be approved by resolutions of at least two-thirds of all 36 state legislatures. The Clerk's office received reports from these 28 assemblies and rigorously examined their accompanying Votes and Proceedings to establish authenticity. This verification process confirmed that the records accurately reflected the decisions taken by the respective legislatures, ensuring the procedural integrity of the ratification campaign across the federation.

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Legislative Journey and Procedural Timelines

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, was initially passed by the House of Representatives on 23 July after considering the report of its Committee on Constitution Review. This committee was chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, whose leadership was pivotal in guiding the executive proposal through the initial legislative stage. The House's consideration of the proposal followed a strategic decision to rescind its earlier version of the bill and instead adopt the executive proposal transmitted by the executive branch. The bill was subsequently transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on 16 September for consideration and approval, initiating the ratification phase that has now reached its critical conclusion.

Administrative Compliance and Verification Process

Following the transmission of the bill to the states, the Clerk's office established an administrative timeframe requiring state legislatures to communicate their decisions to the National Assembly within 30 days of receiving the document. This stipulated period expired on 15 October, marking the end of the initial administrative deadline set by the National Assembly. It is important to note that this 30-day period was an administrative timeframe set by the National Assembly and not a constitutional deadline, allowing for some flexibility in the legislative process. Despite the expiration of this initial window, Mr. Ogunlana stated that the office would continue to receive reports from state assemblies until the bill is formally transmitted for assent, ensuring that all procedural steps are meticulously documented and verified before reaching the executive branch.

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Controversy and Minority Caucus Dissent

The legislative journey of the bill was not without significant political friction, particularly during its passage in the House of Representatives. The House's consideration of the proposal was accompanied by controversy as members of the Minority Caucus staged a walkout over concerns about the voting process. This dissent highlighted the political complexities and divided opinions surrounding the decentralization of policing powers. Despite the disagreement and the walkout by the minority members, the House proceeded to consider and pass the proposal, completing the National Assembly's initial legislative stage. This sequence of events underscored the robust, albeit contentious, democratic process that shaped the final version of the bill before it was sent to the state legislatures for ratification in September.

Dual Policing Structure and Presidential Assent

The proposed amendment seeks to move Nigeria away from its existing centralized policing arrangement towards a dual structure comprising Federal Police Services and State Police Services. Under the current constitutional framework, the federal government largely controls policing through the Nigeria Police Force, with the Inspector-General of Police exercising overall command. The proposed arrangement would allow individual states to establish their own police services under a constitutional framework while retaining the Federal Police Service. Mr. Ogunlana confirmed that the National Assembly has also begun the administrative processes required to transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent. This final step is crucial for the bill to become law, as presidential assent is the ultimate constitutional requirement for any amendment to take effect. The successful ratification by 28 states indicates strong political will across multiple regions to empower state governments with direct control over local law enforcement, marking a significant shift in Nigeria's security architecture.