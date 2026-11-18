The Nigerian Senate directs the Clerk to transmit the state police constitutional amendment to President Bola Tinubu for assent, marking a major security reform.

The Nigeria n Senate has officially instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to forward the proposed constitutional amendment establishing state police to President Bola Tinubu for final assent. This decisive administrative step follows the unanimous ratification of the measure by all thirty-six state Houses of Assembly across the country. The resolution marks the culmination of a lengthy legislative journey required to amend the nation's fundamental law regarding security architecture.

Legislative Approval Process and Timeline

Senation Leader Opeyemi Bamidele presented the motion during the plenary session on Wednesday, formally requesting the transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026. Bamidele confirmed that the bill satisfied all constitutional prerequisites under section 9 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. The legislative body emphasized that the bill had previously passed the Senate on June 24, 2026, and the House of Representatives on July 23, 2026, achieving the necessary supermajority in both chambers.

Also read All 36 State Assemblies Back State Police Bill, Transmit to Tinubu

The procedural timeline required the National Assembly to send the bill to all thirty-six state legislatures for local approval. Bamidele noted that every state legislature has now transmitted their respective resolutions back to the National Assembly. This comprehensive agreement among all states fulfills the specific mandate of section 9(2) of the constitution. Consequently, the Senate Leader urged the passage of the motion to mandate the Clerk to proceed with the transmission under the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

Senator Support and Political Consensus

Several key political figures expressed strong support for the reform, highlighting its significance for the current administration and the tenth National Assembly. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who also chairs the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, described the event as a remarkable achievement. He thanked the legislative body for being part of a historic process that will define the legacy of the Tinubu administration. Jibrin urged the Senate to adopt the motion without delay to complete the remaining legislative steps.

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Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, reflected on the shift in political sentiment regarding the proposal. He acknowledged that senators who initially opposed the idea have since appreciated its merits through a process of hindsight. Oshiomhole stated that the chamber is now unanimous in its commitment to the measure. However, he strongly advised that strict safeguards must be established to limit the deployment of state police in politically sensitive matters to prevent misuse.

Security Impact and Stakeholder Concerns

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the plenary, projected a significant reduction in criminal activity following the implementation of the bill. He asserted that the establishment of state police could reduce security challenges across the states by at least 70 percent. Akpabio emphasized that insecurity currently affects Nigerians nationwide and expressed optimism that decentralized policing would directly improve the safety situation for citizens.

While welcoming the reform, Ekong Sampson, Senator representing Akwa Ibom South, addressed valid concerns regarding potential abuses within the new framework. He acknowledged that some raised issues were well-founded but argued they should not overshadow the fundamental necessity of the reform. Sampson maintained that Nigeria urgently needs state police to manage local security dynamics effectively. The debate concluded with a broad consensus that the benefits of decentralization outweigh the risks, provided appropriate oversight mechanisms are enforced.