Nigeria State Police Bill Approved by 28 States for Presidential Assent

The National Assembly confirms 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the constitutional amendment for state police, clearing the path for President Tinubu's assent.

The National Assembly has secured approval from 28 State Houses of Assembly for the proposed constitutional amendment establishing state police services across Nigeria. This milestone clears the final legislative hurdle, paving the way for the immediate transmission of the bill to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for executive assent.

Clerk to the National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana confirmed the development in an official statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. The confirmation signals that the initiative has surpassed the constitutionally mandated threshold, allowing the federal legislature to proceed with finalizing the legislative process for enactment into law.

Also read Nigeria State Police Bill Receives Constitutional Approval

Constitutional Threshold Exceeded For State Police Bill

The Clerk to the National Assembly stated that the number of approving states exceeded the constitutionally required threshold of 24 states. This requirement is derived from Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates that a constitutional amendment bill must be passed by not less than two-thirds of all 36 State Houses of Assembly.

President Tinubu receives the bill for assent once the verification of these state approvals is complete. The Office of the Clerk undertook administrative verification of the reports and accompanying Votes and Proceedings to ensure authenticity. This rigorous check was conducted to establish that the records accurately reflected the decisions of the respective state legislatures.

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Legislative Timeline and Transmission Process

The proposed legislation, known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, was transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026. The National Assembly requested that their decisions be communicated within 30 days of the transmission date.

The statutory deadline for state responses elapsed on October 15. Clerk Kamoru Ogunlana clarified that his office would continue to receive reports from state legislatures until the bill was formally transmitted for presidential assent. The final transmission will be carried out in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LFN) 2004.

Ogunlana Clarifies Legislative Procedure For Bill

Kamoru Ogunlana explained that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a third reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill. This procedural distinction differs from the standard requirements applicable to ordinary legislation passed by the National Assembly.

The Clerk noted that the necessary administrative processes are currently being undertaken to facilitate the transmission of the bill to President Tinubu. The National Assembly has confirmed that the approvals secured from the required number of State Houses of Assembly are sufficient to move the legislation to the executive branch.

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Impact On Nigeria Security Architecture And Federalism

This constitutional amendment represents a significant development in the longstanding debate over decentralizing Nigeria's policing structure. Proponents argue that allowing states to establish and manage their own police services will improve intelligence gathering and strengthen community-based security measures.

The National Assembly expressed appreciation for the cooperation and timely response of the State Houses of Assembly in this process. Officials stated that this cooperation contributes to ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture and deepen the country's federal system.

The Office of the Clerk committed to providing accurate and timely information on further developments related to this constitutional amendment. The successful passage of the bill marks a pivotal shift in how security responsibilities are distributed between federal and state governments in Nigeria.