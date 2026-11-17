All 36 State Houses of Assembly have unanimously approved the constitutional amendment to establish state police services, sending the bill to President Bola Tinubu for final assent.

All 36 State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria have officially approved the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police services. This unanimous decision paves the direct path for the transmission of the bill to President Bola Tinubu for his final assent. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed this major legislative development in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Unprecedented Legislative Endorsement Achieved

The bill, formally titled 'A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters', secured a unanimous endorsement from all 36 state legislatures. This result represents 100 per cent approval across the federation, marking an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly. The approval significantly exceeds the constitutional requirement of 24 State Houses of Assembly under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

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Kamoru Ogunlana described this milestone as a significant achievement in Nigeria's ongoing efforts to reform its policing architecture. He emphasized that the one hundred per cent endorsement highlights a strong collaborative spirit among the executive arms of government at both federal and state levels. This collective effort underscores a shared commitment to decentralizing security management and enhancing local governance structures throughout the country.

Administrative Compliance and Strategic Delays

According to Ogunlana, the bill has fulfilled all constitutional and administrative requirements necessary for transmission. These procedures align with the Constitution and the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. However, the Clerk disclosed that the National Assembly leadership had earlier directed a brief delay in transmitting the bill to President Tinubu. This strategic pause was intended to allow for broader national consensus and deeper engagement with all states of the federation.

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The delay ensured that every state had adequate time to deliberate and align with the proposed changes before formal submission. Following the completion of this verification process by his office, Ogunlana announced that the bill was now fully ready for transmission. This careful approach reflects a dedication to thoroughness and ensures that the legislative process remains robust and inclusive of all regional perspectives.

Foundation for Further Constitutional Reforms

Looking ahead, Ogunlana added that this achievement provides a solid foundation for the National Assembly to expedite action on other proposed constitutional amendments. He stated that the legislature plans to complete and transmit the remaining Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration as soon as possible. This momentum suggests a broader agenda for legal and structural reforms within the Nigerian governance framework.

The Clerk commended the 36 state governors, speakers, and members of the State Houses of Assembly for their cooperation. He also acknowledged the role of other stakeholders in this critical phase of policing reforms. By thanking these actors, Ogunlana highlighted the importance of multi-sectoral support in driving national policy changes.

Next Steps for Presidential Assent and Implementation

The approval by the State Houses of Assembly marks a major step towards decentralizing Nigeria's policing structure. However, the proposed amendment must still complete the remaining constitutional processes, including presidential assent, before it can become law. This final step is crucial for transforming the legislative agreement into enforceable legal reality.

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Samson Elijah, a reporter with Leadership Newspaper, specializes in political reporting and public affairs analysis. His in-depth feature analyses provide authoritative insights beyond surface-level coverage. His reporting has earned him a reputation as a trusted voice on this beat, ensuring that complex legislative developments are accurately communicated to the public.