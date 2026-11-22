Activists urge the Nigerian government to release the MoU with Brazilian meat giant JBS to protect local farmers and ensure environmental safety.

Stakeholders in Nigeria have issued a unified call for stringent regulatory oversight, transparency, and the protection of local agricultural interests amid growing scrutiny of a proposed $2.5 billion investment by the Brazilian meat processing corporation, JBS. These demands emerged during a critical stakeholders' workshop held in Calabar, where participants dissected the industrial animal farming initiative and its potential ramifications on local food systems, community livelihoods, and environmental health.

JBS Investment Scope and Facility Details

Mariann Bassey-Olsson, serving as the Deputy Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, spearheaded the advocacy for public disclosure of the memorandum of understanding between the Federal Government and the multinational firm. She highlighted that available information indicates JBS intends to construct six distinct facilities, which include three poultry plants, two beef processing units, and one pork facility. This massive scale of infrastructure requires careful examination beyond mere financial metrics to understand land acquisition needs and operational specifics.

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Bassey-Olsson emphasized that the public deserves access to detailed plans regarding the locations of these plants and the land requirements necessary for their construction. She argued that the environmental safeguards and operational details must be clearly defined to prevent adverse effects on host communities. The call for an independent environmental and social impact assessment stands as a prerequisite before any physical work begins, ensuring that findings are made fully accessible to the people who will be most affected by the project.

Advocacy for Local Farmers and Supply Chains

Joyce Brown, representing the foundation advocating for accountability, reiterated the urgent need for the government to release the agreement terms to the public. She noted that her organization has yet to receive a response to its formal request for the document, which creates a significant information gap for affected communities. Brown stressed that local stakeholders require sufficient data to understand how the project might impact land use, water resources, and local food production, particularly concerning small-scale livestock farmers.

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She warned that the entry of a large multinational entity could severely compete with local producers, potentially undermining their livelihoods. Brown urged authorities to implement regulatory measures that shield local farmers from being displaced or outcompeted. She recommended that the government simultaneously improve access to credit, processing facilities, storage infrastructure, and wider markets to help indigenous farmers enhance their productivity and remain competitive in a changing economic landscape.

Land Rights and Community Consent

Umo Isua-Ikoh, Coordinator of the Peace Point Development Foundation, raised concerns regarding the potential pressure on community-owned land assets. He cautioned that without adequate safeguards and meaningful consultation, large-scale industrial projects could restrict farmers' access to essential land resources. Isua-Ikoh called upon both the government and investors to respect community rights and ensure that residents are actively consulted before any decisions are made regarding land acquisition.

The coordinator emphasized the necessity of conducting thorough assessments of the project's possible effects on water resources and surrounding ecosystems. He argued that the welfare of the residents must be prioritized in the planning and implementation phases to avoid long-term social and environmental conflicts. The stakeholders maintained that their stance is not opposition to foreign investment but a demand for responsible business practices that ensure transparency and community participation.

Demands for Impact Assessment and Job Quality

Bassey-Olsson further urged authorities to scrutinize the company's environmental commitments and supply-chain practices to ensure they do not undermine local food systems. While acknowledging the potential for job creation, she questioned the quality of employment that might be offered to local workers. She insisted that Nigerian citizens must benefit meaningfully from the project, rather than facing displacement or health risks.

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The collective position of the stakeholders is that the proposed investment must undergo rigorous public and independent review. They are calling for a framework where environmental protection and local livelihood security are not sacrificed for foreign capital. The ongoing dialogue in Calabar highlights the growing demand for accountable governance in major infrastructure and industrial projects across Nigeria.