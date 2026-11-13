Nigeria Squad News Fredrick Returns for AFCON Qualifier

Benjamin Fredrick starts against Tanzania in Nigeria's AFCON qualifier as head coach Eric Chelle selects a new lineup following early campaign struggles.

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a revised starting lineup for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania. The most significant change involves defender Benjamin Fredrick, who returns to the starting eleven after recovering from a year-long injury. Fredrick will partner Calvin Bassey in the center of the defense for the Super Eagles during this crucial match.

Defensive Rotations and Key Returns

This assignment marks Fredrick first competitive appearance for Nigeria since sustaining his injury twelve months ago. His sole return to the squad prior to this match was a friendly contest against Russia in early October. The selection of the 21-year-old signals a tactical shift in the backline as the team seeks to stabilize their defensive structure after a shaky start to the qualification process. Bassey remains a constant presence alongside him.

Also read Super Eagles Complete 24-Man Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

Abdullahi Bewene receives his debut for the national team at left-back. Bewene plays alongside Ola Aina on the right side of the defensive line. This pairing represents a fresh approach to the wide defensive positions. Chelle appears to be testing new combinations to secure results in the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

Midfield Adjustments and Captaincy Duties

The midfield sees notable changes with Alhassan Yusuf and Tochukwu Nnadi entering the starting lineup. Both players replace Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika, who remain unpicked for this fixture. The absence of Onyeka and Onyedika creates an opportunity for Yusuf and Nnadi to prove their worth in the center of the park. They must provide stability and control as Nigeria looks to dominate possession.

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Wilfred Ndidi takes the captain armband for this match. He leads the team with experience and leadership on the pitch. Alex Iwobi operates as the creative cog in the attack. Iwobi is tasked with dictating the tempo and creating scoring opportunities for the forward line. His vision and passing range are critical for breaking down the Tanzania defense.

Attacking Strategy Without Osimhen

Eric Chelle has identified Akor Adams as the focal point of the attack. Adams will play alongside Ademola Lookman in a forward duo. The decision comes in the absence of striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently injured. Adams must carry the primary goal-scoring burden in this setup. His physical presence and ability to hold up the ball will be tested against the Tanzanian defense.

Stanley Nwabali remains the first-choice goalkeeper. Nwabali needs to organize the defense and make crucial saves to keep the team in the game. His experience between the posts is vital for a team that has struggled defensively in recent matches. He will be the last line of defense as Nigeria pushes for a victory.

Stakes and Match Schedule

Nigeria began their qualification campaign with mixed results. The team secured a 2-1 home victory against Madagascar in their opening match. However, they suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the second fixture. This poor start adds pressure to the upcoming double-header against Tanzania. The team must perform well to keep their qualification hopes alive.

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Tanzania has already secured their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the host nations. Despite their qualification, they remain a dangerous opponent on home soil. The first leg kicks off at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo at 5 pm. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday in Dar-es-Salaam. Nigeria must win both matches to improve their standing in the group.