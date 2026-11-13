Nigeria South Africa Diplomatic Row Livestream Exclusion Fani-Kayode Ramaphosa

Diplomatic tensions rise as Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode accuses South Africa of cutting Nigeria's livestream, a claim President Cyril Ramaphosa's office denies.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa have entered a tense phase following a public dispute over the livestream coverage of a high-level diplomatic ceremony in Pretoria. The conflict centers on the presentation of credentials for Femi Fani-Kayode, the newly appointed High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa, before President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday. The incident has sparked a heated exchange of accusations between the Nigeria n envoy and the South Africa n Presidency regarding transparency and respect in diplomatic protocols.

Alleged Censorship of Nigerian Credentials Ceremony

Femi Fani-Kayode officially accused the South African Presidency of deliberately excluding the Nigerian delegation from the official livestream of the event. He stated that during the meeting involving fifteen ambassadors and President Ramaphosa, every other ambassador was formally introduced and allowed to speak on broadcast. However, he claimed that the introduction of his own delegation was completely cut from the feed.

Also read Nigerian Ambassador Protests Exclusion from Live Broadcast of South African Diplomatic Ceremony

The Nigerian envoy described the situation as a targeted exclusion, noting that the broadcast returned only after his speech had concluded. Fani-Kayode emphasized that Nigeria was the sole delegation left out of the coverage, despite the formal nature of the credentialing process. He suggested that this exclusion might have been the result of a conspiracy by individuals who wished to prevent his address from reaching the public eye.

Presidential Response and Institutional Boundaries

In response to these serious allegations, Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for the South African President, firmly rejected the narrative presented by Fani-Kayode. Magwenya stated that President Ramaphosa had neither intervened in the matter nor interfered with the operations of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). The spokesperson clarified that the President merely directed the Nigerian envoy to Sophie Mokoena, who was identified as the appropriate official to address any operational complaints.

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Magwenya criticized Fani-Kayode for refusing to engage with Sophie Mokoena to clear up the misunderstanding. He maintained that the President had no legal or political mandate to interfere with the editorial processes or operational decisions of the public broadcaster. The South African government framed the incident as a minor operational issue that did not warrant such a strong diplomatic reaction from the Nigerian side.

Impact on Bilateral Relations and Future Engagement

The dispute has raised questions about the professional relationship between the Nigerian diplomatic mission and South African media institutions. Magwenya urged Fani-Kayode to engage constructively with various aspects of South African society, including its constitutional tenets. He suggested that the envoy should focus on forging a mutually beneficial and respectful relationship with the SABC as part of his tenure.

Despite the controversy, Fani-Kayode confirmed that at least two Nigerian television stations were present at the Presidential Guest Room and had recorded his address. He announced that this footage would be released to the Nigerian public, bypassing the official South African broadcast. This alternative distribution method ensures that the content of his speech remains available to his home audience.

Wider Diplomatic Context and Stakeholder Reactions

The incident has drawn attention from other diplomatic stakeholders and community leaders in Pretoria. Frank Onyekwelu, the President of the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa, provided context by noting that he was not present during the credentialing ceremony. He confirmed that the community was informed of the issue and was actively engaging with media platforms to discuss the events.

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While the South African Presidency maintains that the matter was resolved by directing the envoy to the correct administrative channels, the Nigerian side perceives the exclusion as a significant diplomatic slight. The ongoing tension highlights the complexities of modern diplomatic communication, where digital visibility and media control play crucial roles in international relations. Both sides remain at odds, with Nigeria insisting on its innocence and South Africa defending the independence of its public broadcaster.