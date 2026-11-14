Nigeria Slams SA Spokesperson Over Ramaphosa Intervention in Credentials Dispute

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa strongly criticizes Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya for denying President Cyril Ramaphosa's direct intervention in the Femi Fani-Kayode credentials ceremony controversy.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued a severe diplomatic rebuke to Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya regarding his recent denial of President Cyril Ramaphosa's personal involvement in a contentious credentials ceremony. The dispute centers on the presentation of credentials by Nigeria's newly appointed High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, in Tshwane, where the South Africa n President's office claims no direct executive intervention occurred to resolve tensions during the event.

Official Rebuttal to Presidential Claims

The Nigerian diplomatic mission released a strongly worded statement on the social media platform X, directly challenging Magwenya's narrative and accusing him of engaging in conduct that was both provocative and inappropriate for a presidential spokesperson. The High Commission insisted that President Ramaphosa personally stepped in to resolve the disagreement that arose during the Friday credentials ceremony, contradicting the official South African Presidency account that suggested the event proceeded without high-level executive mediation or crisis management.

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Live Stream Disruption and Diplomatic Fallout

The controversy originated from an apparent technical or procedural disruption to the South African Presidency's YouTube livestream broadcast, which coincided with the moment Femi Fani-Kayode was scheduled to present his letters of credence. As the final diplomat to present credentials, Fani-Kayode reportedly expressed significant displeasure upon discovering that his address was omitted from the official broadcast feed, leading to a private dialogue with the President. The High Commission confirmed that Fani-Kayode subsequently spoke directly with Ramaphosa, who apologized for the oversight and assured the Nigerian envoy that the matter was resolved and that everything was proceeding as intended.

Accusations of Diplomatic Insolvency

While Magwenya disputed Fani-Kayode's version of events and accused the Nigerian envoy of misrepresenting the facts, the Nigerian High Commission vehemently rejected these accusations, characterizing Magwenya's comments as an aggressive attempt to portray the accredited diplomat as dishonest. The mission's response included sharp language, declaring that Magwenya was the disgrace and that his insolence and ignorance knew no bounds, while simultaneously praising President Ramaphosa for having the decency and presence of mind to put out the fire. The Commission stated that the President literally saved the day by directing Magwenya and the state broadcaster to do the right thing and correct the omission.

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Historical Context and Reciprocal Tensions

In its broader critique, the Nigerian mission recalled a previous controversy in which Magwenya reportedly described Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Ghanaian President John Mahama as peddlers of fake news following their public concerns regarding xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa. The High Commission noted that Nigeria had previously refrained from escalating that specific matter diplomatically but argued that Magwenya's treatment of the newly accredited envoy crossed a line. The statement questioned whether Magwenya expected the Nigerian envoy to simply stomach such ill manners and remain quiet, asserting that Nigerians cannot be easily cowed by such diplomatic insensitivity.

Evidence and Future Diplomatic Stance

The Nigerian mission further disclosed that several newly accredited ambassadors were present witnesses to the proceedings during the ceremony, providing additional validation for Fani-Kayode's account of the events. The High Commission emphasized that it possessed a full video recording of the proceedings following the official photographs, which supports the claim that the broadcast was disrupted during the Nigerian envoy's address. The mission urged Magwenya to exercise restraint and embrace reconciliation, stressing that its primary concern was to preserve cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa, while signaling readiness to escalate the matter if the spokesperson chooses to continue the dispute.

Closing the Chapter on Diplomatic Relations

Concluding its statement, the Nigerian High Commission declared that the matter was closed from their perspective but welcomed any further escalation from Magwenya, stating they were up to the task. The Commission invoked the proverb "A word is enough for the wise," signaling that while they are prepared for continued conflict, they prefer to resolve issues through measured diplomatic channels. This firm stance underscores the importance of respecting diplomatic protocols and the integrity of newly accredited ambassadors in bilateral relations between the two nations.