Nigeria Slams SA Spokesman for Diplomatic Disgrace Over Fani-Kayode Incident

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa accuses Vincent Magwenya of bringing the nation into disrepute during the diplomatic dispute involving Femi Fani-Kayode and Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Nigeria n High Commission in South Africa has issued a scathing rebuke of Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, accusing him of bringing the Republic into disrepute during an escalating diplomatic dispute with Nigeria. The mission specifically targeted Magwenya for what it described as insolence and ignorance in his public criticisms of Nigeria's newly accredited High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Diplomatic Spat Ignited By Livestream Exclusion

The conflict began on Friday following Femi Fani-Kayode's formal complaint that the Nigerian delegation was deliberately excluded from the official livestream of a presidential ceremony. The event took place in Pretoria, where President Cyril Ramaphosa received the letters of credence from fifteen accredited ambassadors. Fani-Kayode alleged that while the introductions and speeches of the other fourteen ambassadors were broadcast live, the Nigerian envoy's presentation was omitted from the stream.

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According to the Nigerian envoy, the broadcast feed was suspended during his turn and only resumed after he had delivered his speech. This exclusion occurred shortly after he presented his credentials to the head of state, sparking immediate concern within the Nigerian diplomatic corps regarding the respectful treatment of their nation's representative on South African soil.

Spokesman's Comments Spark Fury In Abuja

Tensions escalated significantly when Vincent Magwenya responded to the incident by describing Femi Fani-Kayode as a liar. The Nigerian High Commission issued a fresh response to Magwenya on social media platform X on Saturday, stating that his remarks were provocative and undiplomatic. The mission argued that calling the ambassador a liar barely hours after his accreditation demonstrated a profound lack of diplomatic etiquette.

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The mission noted that Magwenya had previously characterized the incident as a minor operational issue and advised the envoy to establish a professional relationship with the South African public broadcaster. The High Commission criticized this stance, questioning whether the envoy was expected to remain silent after what it termed as disrespectful treatment. They emphasized that Magwenya's comments went beyond addressing a technical glitch and became a personal attack on the representative of a friendly nation.

Presidential Intervention And Video Evidence

Femi Fani-Kayode raised the matter of the exclusion directly with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ceremony. The South African President questioned the officials responsible and directed them to resolve the issue promptly. Magwenya subsequently insisted that the President did not intervene in the day-to-day operations of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, maintaining that the broadcaster operated independently.

In a significant development, the South African Presidency later released the full video of the ceremony on its official YouTube page. The footage included Femi Fani-Kayode's speech, contradicting earlier claims that the envoy had been entirely cut from the broadcast. The Nigerian High Commission stated that other ambassadors present at the ceremony witnessed the proceedings and expressed disgust at the initial handling of the situation.

High Commission Demands Diplomatic Restraint

The Nigerian mission recalled an earlier controversy where Magwenya reportedly described Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Ghanaian President John Mahama as peddlers of fake news. The comments were made after the two leaders expressed concerns about Afrophobia and xenophobia in South Africa. The High Commission noted that Nigeria had ignored those earlier remarks but warned that Magwenya's latest behavior was pushing the relationship toward a dangerous threshold.

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Magwenya dismissed the High Commission's position in a subsequent response, telling the mission to peddle its lies and urging it to learn restraint and diplomacy. He reiterated his advice for the Nigerian mission to familiarize itself with South Africa's constitution, laws, and the editorial code of the public broadcaster. The Nigerian High Commission countered by asserting that Magwenya was burning the bridges of peace and reconciliation.

Closing The Chapter On The Incident

Despite the sharp rhetoric, the Nigerian High Commission declared that it considered the core matter closed. The mission acknowledged that President Cyril Ramaphosa had shown decency by directing relevant officials to address the complaint and instructing the state broadcaster to do the right thing. The mission credited the President with saving the day and preventing the situation from deteriorating further.

The High Commission retained a full video recording of the proceedings, which they stated could be released if given approval. They urged Magwenya to exercise caution and tread the path of peace, emphasizing that their primary desire was to promote reconciliation between the two nations. The incident highlights the delicate nature of bilateral relations and the importance of diplomatic protocol in international communications.