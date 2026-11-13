Nigeria Signs Port Harcourt Airport Concession Agreement With PH Airport Limited

The Nigerian government signs a concession deal for Port Harcourt airport with PH Airport Limited. Job security assurances for aviation staff secure union approval for the new private management plan.

The Nigerian federal government has officially signed a concession agreement for the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt with PH Airport Limited. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, executed the document on behalf of the government, while Eyo Asuquo, Group Managing Director of the concessionaire, signed for the private entity.

Concession Agreement Secures Union Approval

The signing was finalized after direct discussions with aviation labour union leaders who raised concerns regarding employment stability during the transition to private management. Comrade Ben Nnabue, speaking on behalf of the organized labour unions, confirmed that they have officially endorsed the agreement. This endorsement was granted only after receiving explicit written and verbal assurances that no aviation worker would lose their position due to the concession. The unions stated that job protection remained their primary consideration throughout the negotiation process.

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Strategic Vision For Regional Commerce

Eyo Asuquo highlighted the strategic geographic advantage of the Port Harcourt facility, noting its prime location in the Gulf of Guinea. He described the airport as a potential gateway for regional commerce, investment, and connectivity across the West African subregion. Asuquo outlined a comprehensive plan to transform the facility through significant infrastructure investment and improved operational standards. His vision extends beyond mere management, aiming to unlock the economic potential of the site to create additional employment opportunities.

Job Growth And Operational Reforms

Addressing specific fears about retrenchment, Asuquo assured stakeholders that the concession would generate additional jobs rather than result in workforce reductions. He explained that the influx of private capital and expanded airport-related activities would naturally create opportunities for employment growth across various sectors. The federal government expects the concession to usher in a new phase of airport development characterized by improved passenger experiences and better overall services. This aligns with the broader reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to modernize airport infrastructure and strengthen institutional capacity.

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Stakeholder Presence At Signing Ceremony

The formal signing ceremony was attended by key aviation stakeholders and regulatory bodies essential to the sector. Present included Capt. Chris Najomo, Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Ministry directors and leaders of various aviation labour unions were also in attendance to witness the execution of the deal. Their presence underscored the collaborative nature of the transition and the shared interest in ensuring a smooth operational handover.

Next Steps For Private Sector Investment

With the agreement signed and labour unions endorsing the arrangement following assurances on job security, the focus now shifts to implementation. The government and PH Airport Limited are expected to immediately begin executing their investment and operational plans for the airport. This move is part of the federal government's broader efforts to attract private-sector expertise and operational capacity into the management of the country's airport infrastructure. The concession marks a significant milestone in positioning the aviation sector as a primary driver of economic growth in Nigeria.