Nigeria Signs Agreement to Transfer Over 100 Inmates from Ethiopia Home

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with Ethiopia that will allow more than 100 Nigerians serving prison terms in the East African country to be transferred home. The agreement was concluded during a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa involving Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with Ethiopia that will allow more than 100 Nigeria ns serving prison terms in the East African country to be transferred home.

The agreement was concluded during a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa involving Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi. The development is expected to pave the way for affected Nigerians to complete the remainder of their jail terms in correctional facilities across Nigeria. Announcing the breakthrough, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the arrangement covers Nigerian inmates being held in Kaliti Prison and Aba Samuel Prison in Ethiopia.

She described the deal as a humanitarian step aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerians abroad. According to her, the agreement was reached after lengthy diplomatic engagements and legal consultations between both countries. She also revealed that four Nigerian inmates died while negotiations and judicial processes were ongoing, stressing the need for urgent action to prevent further loss of lives.

The Agreement we sign today is rooted in the principles of humanity and justice and cooperation between our two nations. While we continue to encourage our citizens living and travelling abroad to respect the laws of their host countries, and uphold the good name of our nation, we also remain committed to ensuring that those who find themselves in conflict with the law are treated with dignity and accorded their rights under applicable legal frameworks.

The minister said the prisoner transfer arrangement reflects the Tinubu administration’s commitment to the protection of Nigerians living outside the country. She noted that while the government expects citizens overseas to obey the laws of their host nations, it also has a responsibility to ensure they are treated fairly under international legal standards. The transfer agreement is also expected to strengthen legal and diplomatic cooperation between Nigeria and Ethiopia, two of Africa’s largest nations.

Government officials believe the deal will help address long-standing concerns over the condition of Nigerian inmates in Ethiopian prisons. Reports over the years have highlighted challenges such as overcrowding, poor access to medical care and difficult living conditions in some detention facilities. Although more than 100 inmates are covered by the immediate arrangement, previous government records indicated that close to 300 Nigerians are serving various prison terms in Ethiopia





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Nigeria Ethiopia Prison Terms Transfer Agreement Humanitarian Step Protection Of Rights Diplomatic Engagement Legal Consultation Humanitarian Crisis Long-Standing Concerns Legal Frameworks International Legal Standards Strengthening Legal And Diplomatic Cooperation Addressing Challenges Overcrowding Poor Access To Medical Care Difficult Living Conditions

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