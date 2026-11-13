Nigeria Signs $33M PPP Deal for Climate-Resilient Greenhouses

Nigeria, the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme, and the Direkçi Group have signed a $33 million agreement to deploy 10,000 greenhouses, starting with a pilot in Kano state to boost food security and agricultural resilience against climate change.

Nigeria has executed a strategic $33 million public-private partnership agreement to introduce 10,000 climate-resilient greenhouse units across the nation. This major initiative aims to significantly enhance agricultural productivity and fortify the country's food security infrastructure. The comprehensive agreement was formally signed on the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Key Stakeholders and Financial Structure

The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme, the Bank of Agriculture, and the Turkish investment firm Direkçi Group are the primary entities behind this deployment. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, alongside Ibrahim Yumaklı, Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry, and Mehdi Eker, the former Turkish minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

Also read EU Ambassador Says Sanctioning Nigerian Politicians Over Electoral Violence Not Brussels' Role

The financial framework relies on a balanced investment model. Direkçi Group will provide $1.5 million in direct foreign investment, which will be matched by a $1.5 million credit facility extended by the Bank of Agriculture to participating farmers. This structure ensures that smallholder farmers have the necessary capital to access modern agricultural technology without bearing the full financial burden alone.

Pilot Implementation in Kano State

The project will commence with a $3 million pilot phase involving the installation of 1,000 greenhouse units in Kano state. Each of these initial structures will cover approximately 240 square metres, providing a scalable model for future expansion. Direkçi Group is responsible for the manufacturing and installation of these facilities, ensuring that the technology meets international standards for durability and efficiency.

Advertisement

In addition to physical infrastructure, Direkçi Group will provide technical training and support farmers in securing reliable buyers. This includes connecting them with tomato processing factories and other industrial off-takers who require consistent supplies of high-quality produce. The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones will facilitate the process by providing land, basic infrastructure, seeds, and seedlings, while also mobilizing farmers and coordinating the planned nationwide expansion.

Agricultural Financing and Repayment Terms

The Bank of Agriculture will administer the loans associated with this initiative, offering favorable terms to ensure farmer success. The agreement includes a 36-month repayment arrangement with an initial four-month moratorium. This grace period allows farmers to establish their crops and begin generating revenue before repayments commence, thereby reducing early-stage financial pressure.

These controlled environment structures enable farmers to manage temperature, water supply, and other critical environmental factors with precision. By doing so, the technology significantly reduces exposure to extreme weather events, pest infestations, and erratic rainfall patterns that have historically disrupted planting seasons and damaged crops.

Combating Climate Threats and Market Risks

Nigerian farmers currently face escalating threats from climate-related events, including severe flooding, prolonged droughts, extreme temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall. These environmental challenges disrupt planting schedules, damage crops, and undermine farmer incomes, highlighting the urgent need for resilient agricultural systems. The greenhouse initiative is expected to improve the consistency and quality of tomato and pepper production while mitigating these risks.

Advertisement

A key component of the partnership is the proposed off-take arrangement, which stipulates that industrial buyers will purchase produce based on agreed quality, pricing, and delivery conditions. This mechanism is expected to provide farmers with more predictable markets while ensuring that processors have a reliable supply of agricultural produce.

Future Expansion and Economic Impact

Following the successful completion of the Kano pilot, the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are committed to expanding the initiative to 10,000 farmers nationwide. This expansion represents an estimated $33 million total investment in the sector. The partners anticipate significant job creation across various segments, including farming, greenhouse construction, transportation, processing, and marketing.

The project adopts a government-enabled, private-sector-led approach, leveraging government infrastructure alongside private investment, technology, and market connections. This model is designed to link smallholder farmers to commercial agricultural value chains, strengthening Nigeria's capacity to produce food under changing climate conditions and ensuring long-term food security for the population.