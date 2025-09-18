Nigeria Shares N2.225 Trillion Revenue for August 2025

Nigeria's FAAC distributes N2.225 trillion in revenue for August 2025, marking the third consecutive month of growth. Breakdown includes statutory revenue, VAT, EMTL, and Exchange Difference. Revenue sources and allocations to Federal Government, states, and local governments are detailed.

Nigeria has successfully shared a total of ₦ 2.225 trillion in revenue for August 2025 among the Federal Government , states, and local government councils. This distribution, announced by Felix Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, follows the August 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee ( FAAC ) meeting held in Abuja.

The shared revenue marks the third consecutive month of growth, signifying a positive trend in Nigeria's economic performance. The ₦ 2.225 trillion comprises ₦ 1.478 trillion from statutory revenue, ₦ 672.903 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, ₦ 32.338 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue, and ₦ 41.284 billion from Exchange Difference. The total gross revenue for August 2025 amounted to ₦ 3.635 trillion, with deductions for cost of collection reaching ₦ 124.839 billion and transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings totaling ₦ 1.285 trillion.A breakdown of the statutory allocation reveals that the Federal Government received ₦ 684.462 billion, states received ₦ 347.168 billion, and local government councils received ₦ 267.652 billion from the ₦ 1.478 trillion statutory revenue. Oil-producing states received an additional ₦ 179.311 billion as 13% derivation revenue. VAT revenue saw the Federal Government taking home ₦ 100.935 billion, states receiving ₦ 336.452 billion, and Local Governments receiving ₦ 235.516 billion from the ₦ 672.903 billion. President Bola Tinubu had earlier announced in September 2025 that Nigeria had achieved its 2025 revenue target in August, largely driven by the non-oil sector. The breakdown of EMTL, FAAC mentioned that the Federal Government received ₦ 4.851 billion, states received ₦ 16.169 billion, and local governments ₦ 11.318 billion out of the total ₦ 32.338 billion. From the ₦ 41.284 billion Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received ₦ 19.799 billion, states ₦ 10.042 billion, Local Governments ₦ 7.742 billion, while ₦ 3.701 billion went to oil-producing states as derivation revenue





