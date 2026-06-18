Nigeria Sets Up Ebola Task Force to Maintain Zero-Case Status

Nigeria's federal government has announced the formation of a comprehensive Ebola preparedness task force after confirming no current cases of the disease. The initiative emphasizes prevention, strengthens surveillance, and improves border controls, positioning Nigeria to lead Africa's response to future outbreaks.

The federal government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its pledge to keep the country free of Ebola virus disease while bolstering national and continental readiness to tackle future outbreaks.

At a ceremony held in the State House in Abuja, the chief of staff to the president, who also chairs the national task force on Ebola preparedness, declared that there have been no reported cases of the disease in Nigeria and that the government is stepping up measures to maintain that status. The announcement came in the wake of the new task force inauguration, which aimed to provide a coordinated framework for surveillance, response and public education across all states.

Emphasis was placed on prevention rather than cure. The officials highlighted lessons learned from the 2014 outbreak, when the first imported case sparked a national scramble that exposed gaps in border screening and community awareness. In response, the newly formed task force will focus on strengthening disease surveillance, enhancing laboratory capacity, and ensuring rapid information sharing amongst federal, state and local authorities.

The structure includes sub‑committees dedicated to border management, immigration control and disease monitoring, all under the technical guidance of the national disease control agency. Special attention is being given to major ports of entry, such as Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Enugu and Abuja, as well as land borders where cross‑border movement is high, with the involvement of the Border Management Agency and the immigration service.

The opening ceremony brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including federal ministers of information, interior and health, the director‑general of the disease control agency, the head of the national airports authority, and the WHO representative in Nigeria. Representatives from state health ministries, medical advisory committees and public health trusts were also present, underscoring the collaborative nature of the effort.

The government's objective is clear: to transition from a reactive stance-where public health agencies scramble after a case emerges-to a proactive approach that identifies risk early and implements preventive measures before exposure. By institutionalising these practices, Nigeria aims to lead Africa in the management of Ebola and other emerging infectious diseases while keeping the nation permanently safeguarded against future threats





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