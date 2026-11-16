Nigeria Senator Izunaso Urges AI Regulation Amid Cyberbullying Concerns

Senator Uzoma Izunaso calls for immediate AI regulation at the World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, highlighting risks of deepfakes and cyberbullying.

Senator Uzoma Izunaso issued a stark warning regarding the unchecked expansion of artificial intelligence in Nigeria, advocating for urgent regulatory frameworks to prevent societal harm. Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Izunaso emphasized that the technology is currently evolving faster than legal oversight, creating a dangerous vacuum where misinformation and malicious manipulation can thrive without consequence. He described the current state of AI as a pressing medical emergency, noting that global regulatory efforts remain insufficient to contain the risks posed by unverified digital content.

Sensor Izunaso Warns of Unregulated AI Dangers

Senator Uzoma Izunaso stated that artificial intelligence is currently acting like an unregulated virus within the social and political fabric of Nigeria. He argued that just as new media formats initially escaped parliamentary oversight, AI now requires immediate intervention to prevent it from becoming a calamity for the world. Izunaso highlighted that AI-generated images have reached a level of realism that makes it nearly impossible for the average citizen to distinguish between authentic materials and fabricated content circulating online.

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The senator noted that while AI offers significant benefits, these advantages are being overshadowed by the potential for widespread deception. He observed that when individuals see highly realistic AI images, they often cannot decipher which visuals are genuine and which are artificially constructed. This inability to verify truth undermines public trust and creates an environment where falsehoods can spread rapidly, necessitating strict controls before the technology destroys societal coherence.

Senate Speaker Ihonvbere Highlights Democratic Risks

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, represented by House Majority Leader Professor Julius Ihonvbere, underscored the critical relationship between communication and democracy in the digital age. He stated that the speed at which information travels often outpaces the ability of institutions to respond, allowing misleading narratives to establish themselves before facts can be verified. This dynamic creates a significant challenge for democratic governance, as public opinion can be shaped by falsehoods before corrective measures are implemented.

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Professor Julius Ihonvbere emphasized that economic difficulties confronting Nigerian households and businesses are real and require serious attention from leaders and communicators alike. He argued that political actors must engage one another through ideas, policies, and evidence rather than relying on insults, intimidation, or deliberate falsehoods. This approach is essential for maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions and ensuring that public discourse remains focused on substantive issues rather than manufactured controversy.

Academic and Global Perspectives on Ethics

Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra State, called for the integration of communication ethics into university curricula across all disciplines. She argued that the widespread use of social media and AI without adequate training or ethical guidelines has heightened the risks of misinformation and irresponsible communication. By embedding ethics into education, universities can produce graduates who are better equipped to navigate the complex digital landscape responsibly.

Professor Justin Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, highlighted the growing representation of Africa in the organization's leadership. He noted that the continent, which previously had no representative on the board, now has six members, marking the highest representation from any single continent. Green described this development as a significant achievement for Africa and recognized the contributions of the six African board members to the global public relations community.

Mr. Alastair McCapra on Professional Credibility

Mr. Alastair McCapra, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in the United Kingdom, warned that public relations professionals must address their own credibility challenges. He argued that practitioners cannot assume the responsibility of rebuilding public trust in institutions and society until they have first restored confidence in their own profession. This internal reckoning is a prerequisite for effectively managing public communication in an era defined by skepticism and rapid information exchange.

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The consensus among these leaders is that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, alongside the proliferation of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation, has made it increasingly difficult to establish trust in public communication. Without coordinated efforts to regulate technology, educate the public, and uphold ethical standards, the potential for societal disruption will continue to grow. The World Public Relations Forum in Abuja served as a critical platform for identifying these threats and proposing immediate actions to safeguard democratic values and social stability.