Nigeria Senate Election Predictions: Smooth Sail for Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Abiru, Oshiomhole, Buni

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and Adams Oshiomhole are confirmed winners in several districts, while five outgoing APC governors are seeking Senate tickets in their respective districts. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senate Rochas Okorocha will slug it out in Imo West, with Abiodun facing Daniel in Ogun East, while Buni's entry into the Yobe East race was seamless.

Smooth sail for Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Abiru, Oshiomhole, Buni Tough contests are anticipated in many of the 109 districts, but in some others, serving senators are expected to coast to victory.

In Edo South, Ogun East, Ogun West, Delta North, Delta Central, Gombe Central, Kano Central and Ekiti North, among others, serious contests are likely. Senate President Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom Northwest), Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (Kano North), Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) have no opposition. It follows the House of Representatives primary, which took place on Saturday.

In some districts, zoning is a major factor shaping the contest, while in others, party leaders held marathon meetings to persuade aspirants on the need to uphold consensus arrangements. According to the APC guidelines on primaries, the Primary Committee should conduct elections based on direct primaries if aspirants cannot agree on a consensus





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Nigerian Senate Election Contests Akorada Party Aspirants Consensus Zoning Marathon Meetings Governor Political Analyst Ubunivisite State Stinger Extension

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