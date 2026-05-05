Nigeria Senate Amends Rules, Tightens Eligibility for Presiding Offices

The Nigerian Senate has amended its rules to require at least eight consecutive years of service for senators contesting presiding offices, affecting potential candidates like Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Adams Oshiomhole. The changes also include revised procedural guidelines for committee meetings, plenary sessions, and oversight functions.

The Nigerian Senate has introduced significant amendments to its rules, imposing stricter eligibility criteria for presiding offices and modifying procedural guidelines. The most notable change requires senators to have served at least eight consecutive years in the chamber before contesting for the positions of Senate President or Deputy Senate President.

This amendment, adopted through a voice vote during plenary, effectively restricts eligibility to current senators who have completed two full terms immediately preceding the nomination. Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the change, which marks a departure from the previous rule allowing any ranking senator—defined as one with at least four years of service—to contest.

The new provision has immediate implications for potential aspirants, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, who previously served in the Senate from 2011 to 2019. Despite his prior experience, Uzodimma would be ineligible under the new rules if he seeks the Senate presidency in 2027 after his gubernatorial tenure ends. Similarly, Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a first-term lawmaker, is now barred from running for the position.

The amendment follows an earlier attempt in August 2023, which was abandoned due to opposition from some lawmakers. Beyond leadership eligibility, the Senate also revised procedural rules. Order 8(1) now mandates committee meetings to be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. Plenary sessions are now scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., unless extended by the Senate leader.

Additional changes include allowing presiding officers and nominees undergoing screening to drink water during plenary, as well as updating suspension protocols for lawmakers. Suspended senators must now withdraw from plenary as directed by the Senate president, with the duration of suspension determined by a Senate resolution. Committee membership rules were also adjusted, requiring committees to have between seven and 25 members, with no senator serving on more than seven committees.

The amendments further ensure that committee appointments reflect Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. The Senate also expanded oversight functions to include newly established regional development commissions, covering the South-west, North-central, North-west, South-east, and South-south regions. Following the adoption of these changes, Mr. Akpabio instructed the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, to update the Senate rules accordingly





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