Nigeria Seeks Stronger Collaboration to Combat Disinformation

The Federal Government of Nigeria calls for enhanced cooperation between media, government, and stakeholders to address the growing threat of disinformation and misinformation, reaffirming its commitment to press freedom and responsible journalism.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly advocated for increased cooperation between the media, governmental bodies, and all relevant stakeholders in the fight against the escalating problem of disinformation and misinformation.

This call to action was made during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, held at the Radio House in Abuja. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasized the current administration’s dedication to collaborative efforts with media organizations and international partners to foster responsible journalism and effectively combat the spread of false information.

He underscored that a unified approach is crucial for safeguarding public trust and maintaining national stability, reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting press freedom as a fundamental right. The government aims to create an environment where the media can function freely, safely, and responsibly, adhering to democratic principles and the rule of law.

Any form of intimidation, unlawful harassment, or attacks against journalists was unequivocally condemned, with Idris asserting that a media landscape where journalists feel unsafe directly undermines the foundations of democracy. The government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has proactively implemented measures to enhance transparency and access to information. These include consistent engagement with the media, the diligent implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, and strategic investments in public communication platforms.

A significant achievement highlighted by the Minister was Nigeria’s partnership with UNESCO in the establishment of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) in Abuja. This institute is envisioned as a pivotal step towards cultivating a more informed and discerning citizenry, equipping individuals with the skills to critically evaluate information and promote responsible communication in the digital age.

Idris urged journalists to consistently uphold the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and ethical conduct in their reporting, emphasizing that press freedom is inextricably linked to responsibility. He stated that the true measure of press freedom is not merely in pronouncements, but in the practical realities of journalist safety, the accuracy of information disseminated, and the responsible consumption of that information.

The event also featured a welcome address by Dr. Binyerem Ukaire, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, who described the gathering as a vital platform for strengthening collaborative relationships between institutions. Dr. Ukaire emphasized the shared commitment to bolstering press freedom and fostering a more informed and inclusive society, providing a valuable opportunity for constructive dialogue on how to advance a media environment that is both free and accountable.

She highlighted the necessity for coordinated responses to the challenges presented by the evolving information ecosystem, particularly the pervasive spread of misinformation. The expansion of digital platforms, she noted, has introduced new complexities that demand coordinated institutional responses, especially in addressing misinformation and rebuilding public trust. The Ministry, she assured, remains dedicated to facilitating dialogue, strengthening partnerships, and promoting professionalism within the media sector.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the media, civil society organizations, and international partners to construct a robust information system that supports democratic governance, national unity, and sustainable development. Attendees included high-ranking representatives from key security and regulatory bodies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Press Council, and UNESCO’s Abuja Office, demonstrating a broad commitment to the principles discussed.

The government’s proactive stance signals a recognition of the critical role a free and responsible press plays in a thriving democracy and a commitment to addressing the challenges posed by the modern information landscape





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Disinformation Misinformation Press Freedom Media Government Collaboration Nigeria UNESCO Information Literacy Responsible Journalism

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