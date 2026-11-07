Nigeria Seeks Hainan Free Trade Port Partnership to Boost Non-Oil Exports

NACCIMA leader Engr Jani Ibrahim urges Nigerian firms to leverage Hainan Free Trade Port incentives to expand non-oil exports to China and Asia.

Engr Jani Ibrahim, the president of the Nigeria n Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA), has identified significant economic potential for Nigeria within the Hainan Free Trade Port in China. He emphasized that the port's zero-tariff policies and tax incentives provide a strategic avenue for Nigeria n businesses to increase non-oil exports to China and broader Asian markets. This declaration was made during the 2026 Hainan Free Trade Port International Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference held in Haikou.

Strategic Incentives for Non-Oil Growth

The core mechanism driving this opportunity lies in the specific economic incentives offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port. Ibrahim noted that these measures are designed to attract international partnerships and facilitate smoother trade flows. He urged the Nigerian private sector to actively engage with these incentives to scale up their export operations beyond traditional oil products. The focus is explicitly on non-oil goods, processing industries, and value addition to create more robust trade relationships.

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Key Stakeholder Positions and Delegation

Ibrahim led a high-level delegation of Nigerian businessmen, including prominent members of NACCIMA, to the conference hosted by the China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hainan Provincial Committee. As the president of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), he stressed the need for strong cooperation between Nigerian authorities and the private sector in Hainan. The delegation aims to penetrate the mainland Chinese market and other Asian countries through these newly established channels.

Infrastructure Proposals and Warehousing

To facilitate this increased trade volume, Ibrahim called for the establishment of reciprocal logistical infrastructure. He specifically proposed creating a Nigerian warehouse within the Hainan Free Trade Port and a corresponding Chinese warehouse in Nigeria. These facilities are intended to ensure win-win investment results by reducing logistical bottlenecks and streamlining the supply chain for goods moving between West Africa and Asia.

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Government Support and Strategic Vision

Zhao Feng, the Vice Governor of Hainan Province, confirmed that the free trade port was strategically planned by President Xi Jinping to facilitate investments, trade, and regional development. He stated that the government remains committed to supporting these initiatives with continued policy backing and incentives. This official stance underscores the province's dedication to making cooperation with Hainan attractive to international partners seeking to enter the Chinese market.

Market Impact and Future Collaboration

Ambassador Mairo Musa Abbas, the Consul General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, encouraged private sector players to view Nigeria as a gateway to West Africa and the broader African continent. She highlighted that Nigeria is currently implementing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boost investment. The participation of NACCIMA in the 2026 conference highlights its rising influence in international trade promotion and its readiness to collaborate on technology transfer and factory establishment.