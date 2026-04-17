Nigeria Seeks $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Investment, Emphasizes Private Sector Role

Nigeria faces a critical infrastructure deficit estimated at $2.3 trillion by 2043. Experts highlight the need for significant annual investment, with the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) emphasizing that 70% of the required funding must come from the private sector through public-private partnerships to overcome budgetary limitations and spur economic growth. Key sectors like energy and transport require substantial capital, alongside ICT, healthcare, and education.

Nigeria faces a monumental infrastructure challenge, requiring an estimated $2.3 trillion investment between 2020 and 2043 to overcome a deficit that experts say has significantly hampered economic growth . To address this, the nation must mobilize approximately $100 billion annually for the next 23 years, a figure that dwarfs current budgetary allocations and reflects a persistent underinvestment.

The gap between the country's infrastructure needs and the available public funds remains substantial, with no immediate prospect of improvement given the ongoing fiscal constraints. However, a potential path forward has been illuminated by Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). Speaking at the Global Infrastructure Forum (GIF) in Washington, D.C., during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings, Ewalefoh articulated a clear strategy: 70 percent of the necessary funding must be sourced from the private sector. He stressed that Nigeria's aspirations for robust infrastructure development are simply unachievable without a significantly enhanced role for private capital. Ewalefoh stated, "We have a scarcity of funds and insufficient public resources to deliver the infrastructure required for our development goals. Private capital is no longer optional; it is critical." He further elaborated that this private sector involvement would primarily manifest through public-private partnerships (PPPs), necessitating facilities to prepare bankable projects and cultivate a strong pipeline of viable infrastructure initiatives. The scale of the deficit is staggering, with the energy sector alone demanding an estimated $759 billion and transport infrastructure requiring roughly $595 billion. Beyond these critical areas, other sectors such as ICT, healthcare, education, and agriculture also require substantial capital injections, underscoring a pervasive infrastructure deficit that impacts both economic productivity and social well-being. To facilitate this, Ewalefoh advocates for the development of a PPP fund tailored to Nigeria's unique context. This fund must consider the nation's lower appetite for long-term investments and the specific risks inherent in the country. Acknowledging the historical challenges, Ewalefoh highlighted the government's efforts to streamline bureaucratic processes and bolster investor confidence. He explained, "Capital naturally flows to environments with lower risk and fewer barriers. There is appetite to invest in Africa, and particularly in Nigeria, but concerns around risk have historically slowed inflows. We are addressing those concerns through reforms and policy consistency." The Global Infrastructure Forum, he noted, provides a crucial platform for connecting donors, investors, lenders, and the wider PPP ecosystem, offering Nigeria a vital opportunity to present itself as an attractive investment destination. With a population of around 250 million, Ewalefoh believes the market potential is immense. He cited the Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIMP) as a guiding document, identifying energy, transport, and ICT as key sectors that constitute approximately 50 percent of the master plan's focus. While these sectors are paramount, Ewalefoh emphasized that social infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and agricultural facilities, cannot be overlooked





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