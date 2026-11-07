Nigeria Security Crisis Expands: 31 States Face High or Critical Risks in 2026

A March 2026 assessment reveals Nigeria's security crisis has expanded nationwide, with 31 of 37 states facing elevated, high, or critical risks. No state remains in the low-risk category.

A comprehensive security assessment released in March 2026 indicates that Nigeria's stability crisis has evolved into a nationwide phenomenon rather than a regional issue confined to specific conflict zones. The analysis identifies 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory as facing elevated, high, or critical security risks, effectively eliminating any area of the country from the low-risk category.

Expanded Risk Map Covers 84 Percent of Country

The data from this evaluation demonstrates that the vast majority of Nigeria's federating units are now grappling with serious security challenges. Out of the 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory assessed, 31 hold ratings of elevated or worse, representing approximately 84 per cent of the nation's territory. This widespread distribution suggests that the security environment is significantly more complex than previous geographical assessments of individual attacks might indicate.

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The overall national threat level is currently classified as HIGH. The assessment places critical conditions primarily in Borno and parts of the North-West and Middle Belt regions. However, the concentration of high-risk areas is such that 18 states and the FCT fall within the high and critical categories, meaning nearly half of the assessed territories face serious or extremely serious security concerns.

Seven States Face Critical Security Threats

Borno remains the primary center of the country's insurgency challenge in the North-East, securing its place in the highest-risk category alongside six other states experiencing different forms of serious security pressure. In the North-West, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna are also classified as critical. This highlights the extent to which insecurity has expanded beyond the insurgency that initially dominated national security discussions.

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The inclusion of three North-Western states in the critical category is particularly significant because it demonstrates that the region's security challenges cannot be treated as isolated incidents or confined to individual communities. The seven critical states therefore represent different dimensions of a broader national security problem rather than a single conflict spreading uniformly across the country.

Nigeria's threat environment includes not only insurgency but also communal violence, organized predation, and other forms of armed activity. The assessment argues that the country is dealing with multiple security threats that increasingly overlap rather than operate independently, reinforcing one another through weak institutional capacity and interconnected criminal networks.

High-Risk Zones Span Six Geo-Political Zones

Beyond the seven critical states, another 11 states and territories are classified as high-risk. These locations include Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, the Federal Capital Territory, Imo, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe. The presence of the Federal Capital Territory in this category is particularly important because Abuja serves as the country's political and administrative center.

In the South-East, Anambra and Imo fall within the high-risk category, while Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu are rated elevated. This means that all five states in the South-East appear within the elevated-or-higher categories. The pattern is also visible in the South-South, where Delta and Rivers are rated high, while Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Edo are classified as elevated. Cross River is the only state in the zone rated moderate.

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Regional Variations and Institutional Challenges

The North-East presents a varied picture where Adamawa, Taraba, and Yobe are high-risk, while Bauchi and Gombe are elevated. Borno remains the zone's critical-risk state. The North-Central also presents a concerning picture, with the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa classified as high-risk. Benue, Niger, and Plateau are classified as critical, with only Kwara receiving a moderate rating.

The South-West presents a different picture from the North-East and parts of the North-West, but the assessment does not classify the region as free from significant security concerns. Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti are classified as moderate, while the remaining states in the zone likely fall into elevated or higher categories based on the aggregate data. Although the assessment does not provide incident-by-incident explanations for individual state ratings, the classification underscores the need to consider the security environment beyond the locations traditionally associated with armed conflict.