Nigeria Security Corps Deploys 2,480 Operatives for Eid-el-Kabir Security in Kwara State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has deployed 2,480 operatives across the 16 local government areas of the state to ensure adequate security and peaceful celebrations during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The deployment was approved by the state commandant, Abbas Mohammed, as part of intensified measures to safeguard lives, property, and critical national assets before, during, and after the celebration.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has deployed 2,480 operatives across the 16 local government areas of the state to ensure adequate security and peaceful celebrations during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The deployment was approved by the state commandant, Abbas Mohammed, as part of intensified measures to safeguard lives, property, and critical national assets before, during, and after the celebration. The operation was described as intelligence-driven, with personnel strategically stationed at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centers, major public spaces, and other sensitive locations across the state.

The commandant urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest security formation, as part of efforts to strengthen community-based intelligence gathering. The command reiterated that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with individuals or groups attempting to disrupt public peace, while assuring residents of its readiness to sustain a safe and secure environment throughout the festive period





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Nigeria Security Corps Eid-El-Kabir Kwara State Deployment Security Measures Peaceful Celebrations

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