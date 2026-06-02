Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Dismisses Five Personnel Over Unethical Conduct

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command, has dismissed five volunteer personnel from service for unethical conduct, unprofessionalism, and gross indiscipline.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command , has dismissed five volunteer personnel from service for unethical conduct , unprofessionalism, and gross indiscipline. The affected personnel are Yakubu Mubarak Yusuf, Isma'il Muhd, Adamu Auwalu, Abdulrazaq Suleiman, and Ahmad Sarki.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC state command, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, the State Commandant of the Corps, Commandant Mohammed Agalama, approved the dismissal following due consideration of the personnel's misconduct, which was found to be contrary to the Corps' values, ethics, and operational standards.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Hassan Agalama, approved the dismissal of the five volunteer personnel over misconduct, which is contrary to the Corps' values, ethics and operational standards. All uniforms, accoutrements, identification materials, and other kits used by the affected personnel have been withdrawn and seized by the Command.

The Commandant directed all area commanders, divisional officers, and other relevant officers across the state to take note of the development and ensure that the dismissed individuals are not recognised or engaged in any official capacity on behalf of the Corps. He reiterated the Command's zero-tolerance stance against indiscipline and warned that any personnel found engaging in acts capable of tarnishing the image of the Corps would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

The NSCDC Kano State Command remains committed to professionalism, integrity, and efficient service delivery in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities





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Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps Dismissed Personnel Unethical Conduct Kano State Command

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