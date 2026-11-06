Nigeria Security Agencies Warn of 120 Weekly Incidents for 2027 Elections

Nigerian security agencies report 519 incidents in October 2026 and project 90 to 120 weekly attacks for the 2027 general elections amid rising political violence and southern unrest.

National security concerns have intensified across Nigeria as intelligence reports predict between 90 and 120 security incidents per week leading up to the 2027 general elections. EONS Intelligence released an October security assessment recording 519 nationwide incidents, highlighting a shifting landscape of instability. This projection comes as the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room raised alarms over escalating political violence, which has already claimed 27 lives in 20 election-related incidents during the first 10 months of 2026.

Security Incidents Decline in North Rise in South

The EONS report covering Weeks 39 to 43 of October 2026 indicated an overall 11 per cent decline in security incidents compared to September. However, the data revealed a stark regional divergence, with incidents in the southern region increasing by 36 per cent while those in the North fell by 29 per cent. The North recorded 300 incidents, accounting for 58 per cent of the national total, compared to 219 incidents, or 42 per cent, in the South.

Also read Abia Police Outline Security Protocols for 2027 Election Coverage

Although the Northern region retained the highest volume of insecurity, the surge in southern incidents points to a growing security challenge outside traditional conflict zones. The report warned that the changing pattern of insecurity could manifest in various forms, including armed attacks, kidnapping, cult violence, and politically motivated disturbances. This shift suggests that security threats are no longer confined to the Northeast or Northwest but are spreading to new geographic areas.

Military and Police Neutralize Terrorists and Rescue Hostages

Security agencies disclosed significant operational successes during a joint briefing in Abuja, stating they neutralized 491 terrorists, bandits, and criminals while rescuing 972 kidnapped victims over two months. The military reported that troops neutralized 435 terrorists and bandits, arrested 809 suspects, and rescued 717 kidnapped victims and other captives in September and October 2026. Additionally, 198 insurgents surrendered, and troops recovered 5,666 arms, ammunition, explosives, and improvised explosive devices.

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Notable rescue operations included the release of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members in Owerri and 11 people in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Nigerian Police Force also contributed to these efforts, arresting 1,519 suspects, neutralizing 56 armed criminals, and rescuing 255 kidnapped victims. The police recovered 191 firearms, 3,873 rounds of ammunition, and seized 117 vehicles during the review period.

Police Threaten Prosecution for Election Violence

CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, the Force Public Relations Officer, stated that special police commands and commissioners of police have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in pre-election violence or destruction of campaign materials. He emphasized that attacks on opposition supporters and other forms of political violence would attract immediate legal consequences. Iniedu urged victims to report incidents at police stations rather than relying solely on social media to draw attention to crimes.

The police spokesman also confirmed that the force has conducted threat assessments ahead of the 2027 elections and is collaborating with other security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This collaboration aims to strengthen protection for National Youth Service Corps members and other ad hoc election personnel. Commissioners of police were further directed to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in hate speech and incitement to ensure a peaceful electoral environment.

Corruption Commission Targets Illicit Election Financing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reported recovering N1.23 trillion and securing 10,872 convictions between October 2023 and July 2026. Spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that the commission is conducting background work on possible illicit financing ahead of the 2027 elections. He declined to disclose specific details of ongoing investigations but confirmed that the commission would release information when there was something concrete to report.

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Additional incidents recorded in the security report included a boat accident in Rivers State that left 10 people dead and seven missing. An explosion along the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Eleme, Rivers State, injured 20 people and destroyed approximately 50 homes. These events underscore the diverse nature of security challenges facing the nation as it approaches the next electoral cycle.