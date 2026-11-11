Nigeria Secures Over $65M Private Sector Commitments to Cut Maternal and Newborn Deaths

Nigeria won commitments exceeding $65 million from seven private and philanthropic partners to improve maternal and newborn health in 172 high‑burden local government areas, boosting national health goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigeria announced on 13 May 2026 that it had attracted more than US$65 million in financial and in‑kind pledges from seven private‑sector and philanthropic organisations to fight preventable deaths of mothers and newborns. The agreements, submitted through Letters of Intent under the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative Private Sector Compact, target 172 local government areas that carry the highest burden of maternal and child mortality.

How the Compact Aligns Private Investment with Health Priorities

The compact, unveiled during the second day of the 2026 Joint Annual Review of the health sector in Abuja, leverages the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and its Sector‑Wide Approach. It is designed to direct private investment, technical expertise, products and supply chains toward national maternal and newborn health priorities identified by the Ministry of Health.

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Under the framework, the seven signatories will have their contributions assessed against identified gaps and will be monitored through the Sector‑Wide Approach schedule. The inclusion of both monetary and in‑kind commitments is aimed at strengthening skilled healthcare provision, essential commodities, emergency obstetric and newborn services, innovation, and referral systems.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Expected Outcomes

Prof Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said in Abuja that reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths remains a national priority under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. He emphasized that the five‑figure investment would demonstrate confidence in Nigeria's reform agenda and highlight opportunities for purposeful private‑sector participation in improving health outcomes.

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The seven organisations submitting Letters of Intent are DP World, Bayer, UNICEF, dsm-firmenich, Nestlé Nutrition Institute, Roche and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Their contributions are progressively being evaluated for alignment with the priority list and implementation gaps, with progress reporting tied to the Sector‑Wide Approach framework.

Broader Support and Future Steps

The new commitments build on earlier engagement by the Gates Foundation, MSD for Mothers, MTN Group Foundation, and the World Economic Forum's Global Alliance for Women's Health, which supported the mobilisation of industry partners and technical expertise. Uche Amaonwu, the Nigeria Country Director of the Gates Foundation, noted that the compact would strengthen coordination among public, private and philanthropic organisations working to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

On a national scale, Nigeria estimates 40,000 maternal deaths and about 300,000 newborn deaths annually, equating to more than 100 women and 800 newborns dying each day. The compact's success will be measured by improved survival rates for mothers and newborns, with each investment required to be aligned with national priorities and properly accounted for.