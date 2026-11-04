Nigeria Secures 791 Terror Convictions in Latest Federal Court Phase

The Nigerian government achieved 791 terrorism convictions in October, bringing the total to 2,512 since 2017, while officials outline legal frameworks for prosecuting terror financiers.

Garba Adamu Laka, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, confirmed that Nigeria has secured 2,512 convictions in terrorism-related trials since the initiative began in 2017. This cumulative total includes 791 convictions recorded during the most recent judicial phase. Laka announced these statistics during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, detailing the outcomes of the eleventh phase of the mass terrorism trials. The announcement highlights the ongoing judicial response to the Boko Haram insurgency that has plagued the nation for over fifteen years.

Latest Phase Judicial Outcomes in Abuja

The eleventh phase of the terrorism trials took place at the Federal High Court in Abuja between October 15 and 24. During this period, the courts processed a total of 1,069 cases across ten separate court sessions. The judicial results were heavily skewed toward convictions, with 791 individuals found guilty. The remaining cases resulted in seven acquittals, forty-one discharges, four cases that were struck out, and three withdrawals. Additionally, two hundred eleven cases were adjourned, eleven remained pending, and one case was classified under a different category. Laka described these figures as a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to accountability for terrorism-related offenses.

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Legal Frameworks for Prosecuting Collaborators

Zakari Mijinyawa, the Director of Legal Services in the Office of the National Security Adviser, explained the legal basis for these prosecutions under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2022. This legislation defines a broad range of offenses that extend beyond direct participation in violent attacks. The law covers preparatory offenses, providing support to terrorism, financing activities, and facilitating terrorist operations. Mijinyawa noted that individuals and organizations can face prosecution for knowingly supporting terrorists, even if such support did not directly result in an attack. The law mandates a minimum twenty-year prison sentence for prohibiting support for terrorism and criminalizes the act of renting property to terrorists.

Financial Penalties and Terror Financing

The judicial exercise also addressed the financial networks that sustain terrorist activities, handling two hundred one terrorism financing cases during the latest phase. Mijinyawa emphasized that disrupting these financial flows remains central to the country's counterterrorism strategy. Companies found to have received terrorist financing could face a fine of N200 million, regardless of whether the funds were eventually used to commit a terrorist offense. Laka stated that the Federal Government would strengthen cooperation among investigative, prosecutorial, and financial intelligence institutions to identify and dismantle these networks. This approach aims to cut off the resources that enable Boko Haram to continue its insurgency.

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Significant Convictions and Due Process

Among the significant outcomes of the latest phase was the conviction and death sentence imposed on Suleiman Abu for his membership in Boko Haram. Abu was found guilty of participating in attacks on military facilities and civilians, which resulted in deaths and serious injuries. Laka cited this judgment as proof that perpetrators of terrorism would be held accountable when their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt. Despite the severity of the charges, the NCTC coordinator stressed the importance of judicial independence, constitutional rights, and due process. This ensures that all court decisions are enforced fairly and within the bounds of the law.

Defendant Rights and Rehabilitation Efforts

Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecution in the Federal Ministry of Justice, confirmed that about 1,047 charges were filed during the latest phase. He explained that cases lacking sufficient evidence were subjected to legal review, with appropriate recommendations made to the investigating agencies. Persons not indicted after investigations were recommended for release, rehabilitation, and safe reintegration into society. Oyedepo noted that such individuals might require psychological support and community-based rehabilitation to overcome trauma. He also clarified that defendants were not taken to court without legal representation, with relevant information transmitted to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria to facilitate legal support for the accused.