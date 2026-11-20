Findings reveal 78% of Nigerian public schools lack security, with NSSRCC urging reforms amid persistent attacks and closures affecting thousands of students across multiple states.

Thousands of pupils across Nigeria remain exposed to severe security threats, undermining government efforts to restore normal academic activities following repeated attacks and kidnappings. LEADERSHIP Friday's investigation across the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, Oyo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, and Akwa Ibom states reveals a starkly uneven landscape. While certain regions have reopened schools and seen improved attendance, other communities continue to grapple with prolonged closures and parental reluctance to send children to class.

NSSRCC Reveals Widespread Security Deficits

The National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre estimates that approximately 78 percent of public schools lack adequate perimeter security, leaving them highly vulnerable to intrusion. Assistant Commandant General Umanah Anedi Samuel, the centre's commander, further disclosed that 65 percent of these institutions operate without dedicated security guards. A document obtained by the publication indicates that more than 42,000 schools in northern Nigeria remain unfenced, while over 60,000 have inadequate security arrangements, creating an environment ripe for criminal exploitation.

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Abduction Statistics and National Safety Concerns

Attacks on educational institutions since 2014 have resulted in the abduction of more than 2,400 students and staff members, with at least 758 cases recorded between May 2023 and June 2026. Samuel described schools as increasingly becoming deliberate targets of criminal groups, utilized for mass abductions for ransom, ideological targeting, and opportunistic violence. He noted that these threats have spread beyond the North-East and North-West to North-Central Nigeria and parts of the South, making school insecurity a critical national concern that requires immediate and coordinated intervention.

Federal Government Security Policy Implementation

In response to the escalating crisis, the federal government introduced the National Policy on Financing Safe Schools for the period 2023-2026, featuring a projected funding envelope of N144.8 billion. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was designated as the lead agency for school protection, tasked with implementing physical security measures. Simultaneously, the NSSRCC coordinates intelligence-led interventions, emergency response channels, school registration, vulnerability mapping, and collaboration among various security agencies to ensure a comprehensive safety framework.

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FCT School Closures and Examination Disruptions

Security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory prompted the FCT Administration to order public senior secondary schools to close by November 28, 2025. This directive followed heightened security fears triggered by the abduction of 25 female students in Kebbi State and the kidnapping of hundreds of pupils and teachers in Niger State. Additional panic ensued in June 2026 after reports of an alleged kidnapping at Phase 1 Primary School in Gbagalape, Nyanya, causing some parents to withdraw their children despite the FCT Police Command dismissing the report as unfounded.

Vulnerability Assessments and Future Safety Steps

As of September 2026, the NSSRCC had registered approximately 169,000 schools on its national platform, facilitating better monitoring and response capabilities. A July 2026 vulnerability assessment of 70 Federal Unity Colleges across 22 states and the FCT found that 66 had gaps in their CCTV and surveillance systems, with 19 classified as high-risk institutions requiring immediate intervention. The centre identified physical security, procedural preparedness, community engagement, and technological support as the four pillars necessary to mitigate these risks and protect students.