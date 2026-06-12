Nigeria Scales Up Multiple Micronutrient Supplements for Pregnant Women Through Local Production

Nigeria is advancing efforts to improve maternal health with a national scale-up of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for pregnant women, emphasizing local manufacturing and sustainable financing to reduce reliance on imports and donor support. The initiative was discussed at a validation meeting in Abuja reviewing the 2025 Market Landscaping and Segmentation Analysis.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, together with partners Sight and Life and the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), has conducted a comprehensive market analysis to guide the nationwide expansion of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements ( MMS ) for pregnant women.

The 2025 Market Landscaping and Segmentation Analysis covered six states-Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Imo, Niger and Bayelsa-to reflect Nigeria's diverse geographical zones and market segments. The study examined financing systems and implementation requirements needed to support sustainable MMS scale-up. At a validation meeting in Abuja, Olufunmilola Adegbite, Director and Head of the Nutrition Department at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized that strengthening domestic manufacturing is crucial for achieving maternal health targets.

"Local production will be critical in achieving the country's ambition for reaching pregnant women with MMS and ensuring long-term sustainability," she stated. According to Adegbite, local manufacturing would improve supplement availability, reduce dependence on imports, and shield supply chains from global disruptions. Adegbite highlighted policy progress: MMS was approved for use in 2021, added to the National Essential Medicines List, and integrated into national guidelines on micronutrient deficiency control and antenatal care.

However, she noted ongoing challenges in supply systems, regulation, financing and stakeholder coordination. Sustainable financing mechanisms-such as the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), and dedicated federal and state budget allocations-are essential for broader coverage. Zainab Abubakar, Country Manager for Sight and Life, explained that the research aimed to identify viable pathways for domestic financing within Nigeria's health system.

She pointed out that inadequate funding, limited insurance coverage, and heavy reliance on out-of-pocket spending restrict access to maternal nutrition services. Salma Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health and a dRPC board member, called for stronger political commitment to maternal nutrition programmes, stressing that anaemia in pregnancy remains a major public health challenge and that investments in women and children are often undervalued.

"Let us do away with the woman's issue. Let's budget it. Let's release it and let it be used for the intended purpose," she urged. Multiple Micronutrient Supplements are daily antenatal supplements containing iron, folic acid and other essential vitamins and minerals that support maternal nutrition and healthier birth outcomes.

Evidence shows MMS can further reduce the risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery and other adverse pregnancy outcomes. The analysis findings will inform policy decisions, investment priorities and implementation strategies to ensure effective, equitable access across Nigeria





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