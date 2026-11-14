Nigeria SA Diplomatic Row and Tinubu Security Clarification

Nigeria's High Commissioner in South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, clashes with the Presidency over livestream omission during credence ceremony. Meanwhile, a presidential aide denies an attack on President Bola Tinubu's convoy.

Nigeria's diplomatic relations with South Africa have faced a sudden strain following public accusations that the South African Presidency deliberately excluded Nigeria n diplomatic representatives from a live broadcast of a key state ceremony. The controversy centers on Femi Fani-Kayode, the Nigeria n High Commissioner to South Africa, who asserted that the omission was a calculated snub intended to marginalize the Nigeria n delegation during the formal presentation of his letter of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Livestream Exclusion Dispute

Fani-Kayode claimed that the decision to cut the Nigerian delegation out of the livestream was not a technical error but a deliberate act of diplomatic disrespect orchestrated by the highest office in Pretoria. He argued that the omission signaled a lack of regard for the traditional protocols observed during such high-level diplomatic engagements, thereby creating an immediate rift between Lagos and Pretoria regarding the conduct of the ceremony.

Also read Nigeria Ambassador Fani-Kayode Excludes SA Broadcast Over Diplomatic Snub

Presidential Spokesperson Rebuttal

Vincent Magwenya, the official spokesperson for the South African Presidency, firmly rejected these allegations, stating that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not intervene in the operational decisions of the national broadcaster. Magwenya clarified that the broadcaster operates independently and that the claims made by the Nigerian High Commissioner were a misrepresentation of the facts, denying any coordinated effort to silence or exclude the Nigerian diplomatic team from the visual record of the event.

Tinubu Security Claims Denied

In Abuja, separate security rumors were swiftly addressed by a presidential aide, Otega Ogra, who dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu's motorcade came under attack after Friday prayers. Ogra confirmed that the President had attended prayers at the Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja, and explicitly stated that there was no incident involving youths or any other group targeting the presidential convoy during or after the religious service.

Advertisement

Osun State and Religious Leaders

Meanwhile, political tensions are rising in Osun State, where the government issued a cautionary letter to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi. The letter was a direct response to alleged inflammatory remarks made by the traditional ruler, which are reported to be fueled by the long-standing historical rift between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Oluwo of Iwo, indicating a broader cultural and political friction in the region.

UK Protesters and Legal Allegations

Further complicating the diplomatic narrative, UK-based Nigerian lawyer Dayo Babalola alleged that protesters demonstrating against INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan outside Chatham House in London were hired hands rather than organic activists. Babalola claimed that the small group of approximately ten to fifteen individuals were paid to participate in the demonstration, which took place after a formal engagement, and argued that their actions did not reflect the views of the wider Nigerian diaspora community in the United Kingdom.