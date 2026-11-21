High costs and entrenched structures limit young Nigerians in politics. BBC reports on financial barriers, low voter turnout, and the path to 2027 reforms.

Young Nigerians face persistent obstacles to political inclusion despite comprising the majority of the nation's demographic. High campaign expenses, rigid political hierarchies, and fading trust in the electoral framework restrict their access to power. A recent analysis underscores how these barriers silence the voices that could shape the country's future trajectory.

Financial Hurdles in Nigerian Politics

The cost of entry into elective office remains prohibitively high for most aspiring candidates under forty. Major parties such as the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and African Democratic Congress have set presidential nomination fees at N100 million. This financial threshold effectively excludes many qualified young individuals who lack substantial personal wealth or donor networks.

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Abdulhadi Dalhatu, a 38-year-old candidate running for the Kano State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections, illustrates this struggle. He recently abandoned previous political ambitions because he could not raise sufficient funds for his campaigns. Dalhatu argues that younger people, who form the demographic majority, must decide the future rather than ceding control to older generations.

Fatima Zahra Umar, another young politician, confirms that Nigerian politics is heavily influenced by money. She notes that this financial gatekeeping leaves many young people unable to secure influential positions. The disparity is stark when comparing the youthful population to the aging leaders currently in office.

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Historical Age Disparities in Leadership

Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria has elected leaders significantly older than its general population. The National Assembly reflects this trend with no senator below the age of forty. Among the 360 members of the House of Representatives, only fourteen fall within the younger age bracket.

This historical pattern of aging leadership contradicts the demographic reality of the country. Political structures and cultural attitudes further entrench this exclusion. While older figures dominate top positions, young advocates like Dalhatu continue to push for greater representation and decision-making power for their generation.

Declining Youth Voter Participation

Interest in electoral participation has declined among young Nigerians, despite their active role in recent movements. Young people now account for only 29 percent of registered voters. This is a significant drop from the 40 percent recorded in 2023, even as the total registered voter population exceeded 103 million.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has launched initiatives to reverse this trend. These efforts include appointing entertainment personalities as voter registration ambassadors to encourage greater youth engagement. However, many young citizens remain skeptical that their participation will materially change political leadership.

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Political analyst Seun Ajayi suggests that some young Nigerians lack the determination to pursue major positions. Others are content with less influential roles. The report highlights the need to move beyond social media activism toward sustained electoral involvement to address these representation gaps.