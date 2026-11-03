Nigeria exits Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics beach volleyball after 2-0 quarter-final loss to Netherlands

Pamela Bawa and Joy Lawrence lost 21-14, 21-16 to Dutch pair Jara Both and Matilda de Groot, ending Nigeria's medal hopes in the women's beach volleyball event at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Nigeria's women's beach volleyball medal hopes at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games ended on Tuesday after Pamela Bawa and Joy Lawrence lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The Nigerian pair went down 21-14, 21-16 to Jara Both and Matilda de Groot, ending their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The Dutch duo dominated the contest, taking the opening set 21-14 before maintaining their advantage in the second to complete a straight-set victory. Both and de Groot, who were seeded second, had not dropped a set before facing Nigeria. The win booked their place in the last four and kept their flawless record intact.

Also read Nigeria's Kuti and Ojo Face Early Defeats at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Nigerians defeated Thai pair in round of 16

Bawa and Lawrence had reached the quarter-finals after defeating Thailand's Ainthira Ninsonthi and Phatthanan Wongnongwaeng 2-0 in Monday's round-of-16 encounter. The Nigerians won that match 21-16, 21-13 to progress to the last eight. They were unable to replicate that performance against the Dutch pair, who controlled the match from the opening set and closed out the contest in straight sets.

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Nigeria's group-stage campaign featured a 2-1 defeat to Japan, a 2-0 victory over Egypt and a 2-0 loss to Italy before they secured their quarter-final berth with the win over Thailand. The defeat means the African Under-18 champions will miss out on a place in the medal matches, while Both and de Groot advance to the semi-finals. Nigeria struggled to match the Netherlands in the opening set, falling 21-14 before putting up a stronger fight in the second.

However, the Dutch pair maintained their advantage to close out the contest 21-16. The loss ended Team Nigeria's hopes of reaching the semi-finals and challenging for a medal in the women's beach volleyball competition at the multi-sport event. Despite the quarter-final exit, Nigeria's participation provided valuable international exposure for the young athletes competing at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Nigeria represented in six sports at Dakar games

The Games, which run from 31 October to 13 November, bring together emerging talents from across the world, with Nigeria represented in six sports. The women's beach volleyball event was one of several competitions featuring Nigerian athletes in Dakar. Nigerian swimmers also recorded mixed results at the Games. Bawa and Lawrence, who entered the tournament as African Under-18 champions, will leave Dakar without a medal but with experience at the highest youth level.

The Dutch pair of Both and de Groot remain on course for gold after another commanding display. They had not dropped a set before facing Nigeria and continued that run in the quarter-final. Nigeria's campaign in the women's beach volleyball event is now over, but the country's participation in the Games continues across other sports.