Nigeria's weightlifting team dominates the 2026 African Senior Weightlifting Championships with a total of 29 medals.

The 2026 African Senior Weightlifting Championships in Ismailia, Egypt, saw Nigeria's weightlifting team secure a total of 29 medals, highlighting the country's continued dominance on the continent. The team's strong performances in both the women's and men's events resulted in a podium finish and further solidified Nigeria's reputation as one of Africa's leading weightlifting nations.

Nigeria's weightlifting team added to their medal tally with a winning performance in the 2026 African Senior Weightlifting Championships in Ismailia, Egypt. The team, consisting of 10 athletes and three officials, secured a total of 29 medals, with 14 golds, 13 silvers, and two bronzes.

Notable performances included Osijo's three silver medals in the women's 79kg category, and Lucky Joseph's two bronze medals in the men's +110kg category. The team also finished third overall in the continental standings, thanks to strong performances by Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, Ruth Asuquo Nyong, Onome Omolola Didih, and Liadi Taiwo. Favoured Omovigho Agboro and Edidiong Joseph Umoafia secured one gold and two silver medals each. The victory further confirmed Nigeria's strong position as one of Africa's leading weightlifting nations





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African Senior Weightlifting Championships Nigeria's Weightlifting Team Osijo Lucky Joseph Rafiatu Folashade Lawal Ruth Asuquo Nyong Onome Omolola Didih Liadi Taiwo Favour Omovigho Agboro Edidiong Joseph Umoafia

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