Nigeria's VP Shettima Assures Strategic Direction for Sub-National Tourism and Economic Growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, emphasized the Federal Government's commitment to guiding state governments in documenting assets and driving tourism-led economic expansion during the launch of a National Compendium on state economic and tourism profiles. He urged states to move from documentation to implementation, highlighting that true growth engines are at the sub-national level.

The Federal Government has assured that it will continue providing strategic direction to sub-national governments to drive tourism development and broader economic growth across Nigeria .

This assurance was given by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Sub-National Government Economic and Tourism Information Roundtable and the launch of the National Compendium on the Economic and Tourism Profiles of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory. Represented by Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Matters (Office of the Vice President), Shettima emphasized that Nigeria's next phase of economic expansion would depend largely on the capacity of states to properly document their assets, attract investments, develop tourism, and translate local potential into jobs and shared prosperity.

He urged all state governments to move beyond documentation to actual implementation in unlocking the country's economic potential. Shettima stated, "Nigeria is rich in assets, rich in talent, rich in culture, rich in enterprise and rich in natural endowments. What we must do is organise these assets, document them properly, present them credibly, and connect them to capital, markets, technology and investors.

" The Vice President described the new compendium as a major national tool for investment promotion, economic planning, and tourism development. He noted that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda by placing states at the centre of Nigeria's growth strategy. He further characterised the document as a national investment prospectus, a tourism guide, an economic intelligence resource, and a branding instrument for telling Nigeria's story in a more structured and compelling manner.

Shettima stressed that the real policy challenge is to move beyond merely identifying potential to building practical investment pipelines capable of creating jobs.

"The Federal Government provides direction, policy, infrastructure and diplomatic engagement, but the real engines of inclusive growth are the states. The states are where land sits, where agricultural clusters form, where tourism assets are situated, where young people seek jobs, and where investors must establish factories, farms, hotels and service businesses," he said. This initiative underscores a significant shift towards decentralized economic management, empowering states to take ownership of their development trajectories.

The compendium serves as a comprehensive repository of each state's economic and tourism assets, aiming to attract both domestic and foreign investment. By highlighting the unique strengths of every region, from cultural heritage sites to agricultural potential, the government hopes to foster balanced regional growth and reduce over-reliance on oil revenues. The Vice President's address also highlights the importance of turning documentation into actionable projects, stressing that without implementation, even the most detailed profiles remain dormant potentials.

The call to action for state governments is clear: leverage the compendium to design investor-friendly policies, create enabling environments, and forge partnerships that translate into tangible economic outcomes. This approach aligns with global best practices where sub-national competitiveness drives national prosperity.

Furthermore, the emphasis on tourism development is particularly crucial, as Nigeria's diverse landscapes, historical landmarks, and vibrant cultures remain underutilized economic drivers. By systematically promoting these assets, Nigeria can diversify its economy, create millions of jobs, and improve its global image. The Federal Government's role as a facilitator, providing policy frameworks and diplomatic support, complements the on-ground efforts of state authorities.

This collaborative model, if executed effectively, could mark a turning point in Nigeria's journey toward sustainable and inclusive growth, ensuring that prosperity reaches all corners of the federation. The launch of the compendium is not just an administrative exercise but a strategic move to rebrand Nigeria as an investment destination rich with opportunities at the sub-national level





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Nigeria Kashim Shettima Bola Tinubu Sub-National Governments Tourism Development Economic Growth National Compendium State Assets Investment Promotion Renewed Hope Agenda

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