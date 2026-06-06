Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is committed to securing the safe return of schoolchildren and others abducted across the country.

The Vice President of Nigeria , Kashim Shettima , has assured Nigeria ns that President Bola Tinubu is committed to securing the safe return of schoolchildren and others abducted across the country.

Shettima made the statement in Abuja on Friday, following a special Jumma'a prayer held at the National Mosque to mark this year's Democracy Day celebrations. The Vice President emphasized that the government remains committed to restoring peace and stability in the nation, despite recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He urged Nigerians to fervently pray for peace and stability in Nigeria, and to pray for one another, highlighting that the bonds that unite the country outweigh the differences that divide it. The statement comes after President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State, a move that has been criticized by some, including former Governor Peter Obi, who has condemned the decision as an example of 'poor leadership'.

Shettima's words of consolation are intended to reassure Nigerians that the President is committed to restoring peace and security across the country. However, the recent abductions and the recruitment of forest guards have raised concerns about the government's ability to protect its citizens and address the root causes of insecurity in the country. The situation remains tense, with many Nigerians calling for more effective action to address the issue of insecurity and restore peace and stability in the nation.

The government's commitment to securing the safe return of abducted schoolchildren and others remains a top priority, but the recent events have highlighted the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of insecurity in the country. The Vice President's statement is intended to provide reassurance to Nigerians that the government is committed to restoring peace and stability, but the situation remains uncertain and many Nigerians are waiting to see concrete action from the government to address the issue of insecurity





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Nigeria Kashim Shettima Bola Tinubu Abducted Schoolchildren Insecurity

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