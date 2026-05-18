Nigeria's Vice Chairman and Senator Attacked in Katsina State

The incident was reported after APC Vice Chairman for Rigasa, Sani Sa'adu, posted images of the damaged vehicle on Facebook, which was subsequently shared by former Senator Shehu Sani. According to reports, the thugs attacked the returning officer in the Rigachikun area shortly after he officially declared Shehu Sani the winner of the Rigachikun ward primary election. The APC Vice Chairman for Rigasa and another party colleague, identified as Prince Abdurrasheed, were reportedly assaulted in a separate but related attack.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope WHERE ARE NIGERIA’S LAWYER-STATESMEN?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu WHAT NIGERIA CALLED CHAOS, AFRICA NOW CALLS A MODEL, By Shuaib S. Agaka All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Chairman for Rigasa, Prince Abdurrasheed, and the APC Vice Chairman for Rigasa, Shehu Sani, were reportedly assaulted in separate but related attacks in Katsina State, Nigeria





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Vice Chairman Senator Assault Katsina State APC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uba Sani advises pharmacists to wage war on quackeryThe governor gave the advice at the public presentation of a book to mark the 70th birthday of Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora, a renown pharmacist, at Hotel 17 in Kaduna.

Read more »

Sani Abdullahi, Voter in Kasuwan Ali, is Shot Dead in Planned APC Primary Election IncidentThe victim, Sani Abdullahi, was a registered voter participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries when he was shot and killed in Mangu, Plateau State. A clash between some APC members and security personnel arose over the delayed commencement of the primary election.

Read more »

Two APC Aspirants Withdraw in Kebbi State PrimariesTwo aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Senator Bala Ibn Na’All and Sani M. Kabiru, have withdrawn from the party’s senatorial primary elections scheduled for May 18, 2026. They cited credible information about the party's disposition and directives from higher authorities as reasons for their withdrawal. Senator Na’All, a founding member of the APC, has spent over 14 years contributing to its growth, while Sani Kabiru expressed appreciation to party leaders and supporters.

Read more »

Judiciary is the bedrock of modern society-Uba SaniThe governor said “the independence, integrity, and institutional strength of the justice sector must never be compromised.”

Read more »