Nigeria's Vehicle Inspection Officers: Legal Controversy Over Roadside Enforcement Powers

A Court of Appeal ruling affirming a Federal High Court decision has not resolved the controversy over the powers of Vehicle Inspection Officers in Nigeria. While the judiciary restricted the Directorate of Road Traffic Services in the Federal Capital Territory, states maintain varying enforcement practices based on their own laws, creating uncertainty for motorists nationwide.

The powers of Vehicle Inspection Officers to stop, impound, confiscate, or fine motorists remain a subject of controversy across Nigeria despite a Court of Appeal ruling that affirmed a Federal High Court judgment against the Directorate of Road Traffic Services in the Federal Capital Territory.

The debate has been fuelled by differing interpretations of court judgments, varying state enforcement practices and questions over the legal basis for roadside vehicle inspections. Across several states, including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Rivers, officials of the Vehicle Inspection Service and other traffic enforcement agencies routinely stop vehicles for offences such as expired vehicle particulars, defective lights, worn tyres, tinted windows and alleged roadworthiness violations.

In many cases, affected vehicles are impounded and taken to government facilities pending compliance with regulatory requirements or payment of prescribed penalties. The Vehicle Inspection Service is a state government agency responsible for ensuring that vehicles operating on public roads meet prescribed safety standards. Its functions include conducting vehicle inspections, issuing roadworthiness certificates, testing drivers, issuing learner's permits and certifying driving schools.

The agency also inspects vehicles involved in crashes to determine possible mechanical causes and promotes road safety through routine inspections and compliance monitoring. However, the extent of its enforcement powers, particularly the authority exercised by Vehicle Inspection Officers to stop vehicles on public roads, impound them and impose penalties, has become the subject of legal disputes.

Many motorists often confuse the roles of the VIS and the Federal Road Safety Corps because both agencies operate within the road transport sector and are frequently seen carrying out roadside checks. While the FRSC is a federal agency responsible for road safety administration, traffic regulation and enforcement of road traffic laws nationwide, the VIS primarily focuses on vehicle inspection, certification of roadworthiness and related regulatory functions at the state level.

The confusion is further compounded by limited public awareness and overlapping enforcement activities, especially where both agencies conduct compliance operations on highways and major roads. The controversy intensified in October 2024 when a Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, popularly known as the VIO in the Federal Capital Territory, from stopping, impounding or confiscating vehicles and imposing fines on motorists.

The order followed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by human rights lawyer, Abubakar Marshal of Falana and Falana Chambers, against the Director of Road Transport, the Area Commander and Team Leader of Jabi, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. In the judgment, Justice Evelyn Maha held that the respondents lacked the legal authority to stop, seize or confiscate vehicles and impose fines on motorists. The court ruled that such actions violated citizens' constitutional rights.

The decision reignited nationwide debate over the powers of vehicle inspection and traffic enforcement agencies and whether vehicles could lawfully be seized without judicial authorisation. The respondents subsequently appealed the judgment.

However, on December 4, 2025, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the decision of the lower court. Despite the appellate court ruling, questions remain over its scope and applicability outside the Federal Capital Territory. Legal practitioners note that while the judgment is binding on the parties involved and serves as judicial precedent, some states maintain that their vehicle inspection agencies derive enforcement powers from state traffic and transportation laws.

State governments that hold this view argue that the Abuja judgment does not automatically invalidate provisions of their respective traffic laws unless such provisions are specifically challenged and set aside by competent courts. Others, however, contend that regardless of the source of such powers, enforcement actions must comply with constitutional safeguards relating to property rights, fair hearing and due process.

In the Federal Capital Territory, officials of the DRTS, popularly known as the VIO, have largely refrained from roadside vehicle impoundment in compliance with the court order. In Lagos, however, the state government has maintained that the judgment does not affect the operations of its Vehicle Inspection Service, which continues to carry out roadside enforcement under the state's transportation laws.

The differing interpretations have left many motorists uncertain about the powers of vehicle inspection agencies and whether roadside seizures and fines remain lawful in their respective states





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