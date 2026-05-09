Nigeria s UN Human Rights Council justice commissioner election: a strong recognition of its contributions

This rescript delves into the backstory of Nigeria's largest petroleum product, signifies hope for Cross River, a special report on how Oyo families endured the decade-long closure of 23 schools, and a call from an author to discourage Africans from falling in with South African's xenophobia, followed by a statement about the amicable replacement of Kenya's representative on the UN Human Rights Council by a Nigerian jurist. Highlighting the Nigerian jurist's role in advancing international law and civil discourse.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SP SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy By Owei Lakemfa Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SP SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Nigerians shouldn t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy By Owei Lakemfa In a statement on Thursday the ministry said the Nigerian jurist was elected to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s Phoebe Okowa Mr Elias was elected during the 77th Session of the Commission held in Geneva on Monday according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs In a statement on Thursday the ministry said the Nigerian jurist was elected to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s representative Professor Phoebe Okowa s resignation Dr Elias was elected to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s representative Professor Phoebe Okowa s resignation after a highly competitive process involving candidates from Botswana and Ghana His election represents a significant recognition of Nigeria s longstanding contributions to the development and advancement of international law and multilateral diplomacy The ministry congratulated Mr Elias on his election describing it as a recognition of Nigeria s longstanding contributions to international law and multilateral diplomacy It noted that the government is confident that Dr Elias will bring his vast expertise professionalism and commitment to the rule of law to bear in advancing the work of the Commission and promoting the principles of justice international cooperation and peaceful coexistence among nations It plays a pivotal role in the progressive development and codification of international law addressing issues relating to state responsibility international agreements immunity dispute settlement piracy and other critical areas of global governanc.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SP SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy By Owei Lakemfa Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SP SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Nigerians shouldn t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy By Owei Lakemfa In a statement on Thursday the ministry said the Nigerian jurist was elected to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s Phoebe Okowa Mr Elias was elected during the 77th Session of the Commission held in Geneva on Monday according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs In a statement on Thursday the ministry said the Nigerian jurist was elected to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s representative Professor Phoebe Okowa s resignation Dr Elias was elected to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Kenya s representative Professor Phoebe Okowa s resignation after a highly competitive process involving candidates from Botswana and Ghana His election represents a significant recognition of Nigeria s longstanding contributions to the development and advancement of international law and multilateral diplomacy The ministry congratulated Mr Elias on his election describing it as a recognition of Nigeria s longstanding contributions to international law and multilateral diplomacy It noted that the government is confident that Dr Elias will bring his vast expertise professionalism and commitment to the rule of law to bear in advancing the work of the Commission and promoting the principles of justice international cooperation and peaceful coexistence among nations It plays a pivotal role in the progressive development and codification of international law addressing issues relating to state responsibility international agreements immunity dispute settlement piracy and other critical areas of global governanc





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Oil-Well Dispute Nigeria's UN Human Rights Council Justice Comm Cross River Oyo Xenophobia UN Human Rights Council Kenya's Phoebe Okowa's Resignation

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