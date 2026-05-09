Nigeria's U20 Girls, Falconets, Qualify for 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland

Nigeria's U20 girls, Falconets, have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland, after surviving a difficult afternoon in Lilongwe to emerge 3-2 aggregate winners over Malawi's Young Scorchers.

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Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets, have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, after surviving a difficult afternoon in Lilongwe to emerge 3-2 aggregate winners over Malawi’s Young Scorchers. Despite a narrow 1-2 defeat in the second leg on Saturday, the foundation laid in Ikenne seven days ago where an own goal by visiting defender Maureen Kenneth and a superb strike by Kindness Ifeanyi secured a 2-0 cushion, proved enough to sustain Nigeria’s proud record of never missing a World Cup final tournament at this level.

The hosts, backed by a vocal home crowd, wasted no time in testing Nigeria’s structural resolve. The Falconets found themselves behind early in the first half when a defensive mishap allowed a Malawian forward to nod home the opener and ignite belief in the home team’s comeback. Nigeria came close to responding with clinical precision. Kindness Ifeanyi, a constant threat on the right flank, delivered a tantalizing cross into the heart of the box.

Favour Nkwocha met it with power, but her effort rattled the woodwork, denying the Falconets a vital equalizer. The Young Scorchers took their 1-0 advantage into recess. Tension escalated in the 55th minute. Another uncharacteristic lapse in the Nigerian backline gifted the Young Scorchers their second goal of the afternoon.

At 2-0 on the day and 2-2 on aggregate, the tie was on a knife-edge, and the Falconets’ impeccable qualification record was under genuine threat. With the match drifting towards a stalemate, Coach Moses Aduku turned to his bench for a spark. It arrived in the 62nd minute via Precious Oscar. The substitute demonstrated elite pressing, pouncing on a Malawian defender who was caught dwelling on the ball.

Oscar dispossessed her opponent and kept her composure to fire past the goalkeeper, restoring Nigeria’s aggregate lead and deflating the Lilongwe atmosphere. Though the result marked a rare occasion where Aduku failed to mastermind an away victory, following dominant displays in Rwanda and Senegal earlier in the cycle, the ultimate objective was achieved. The Falconets managed the remaining minutes with professional grit to ensure that Nigeria’s flag will fly, as always, at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

At the end, the Nigeria contingent expressed deep appreciation to Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Malawi, Ibrahim Miringa, who alongside the mission’s staff, had made the contingent’s stay in the southern African country a very pleasant experience





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Falconets Nigeria U20 Girls FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland Lilongwe Young Scorchers Qualification Aggregate Moses Aduku Precious Oscar Ibrahim Miringa

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