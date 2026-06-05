Nigeria's Track Stars Set to Shine at Inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix

Nigeria's track stars, Favour Ofili, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Rosemary Chukwuma and Ella Onojuvwevwo, will compete against the world's best at the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix in Texas, United States.

Nigeria's track stars, Favour Ofili , Ezekiel Nathaniel , Rosemary Chukwuma and Ella Onojuvwevwo , will compete against the world's best at the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix in Texas, United States.

The meeting is part of the newly launched USATF Tour and one of only two World Athletics Continental Tour Gold events scheduled to be held in the United States this season. For Nigeria, the competition presents another major opportunity to test its emerging stars against elite international opposition as preparations intensify ahead of a packed championship season.

Much of the Nigerian attention will be focused on women's sprint sensation Favour Ofili, who continues her season amid recent controversy surrounding her failed bid to switch sporting allegiance to Turkey. The 150m world record holder will compete in a stacked women's 200m field featuring some of the biggest names in global sprinting.

Waiting for Ofili is reigning Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, one of the most dominant quarter-milers and sprinters in world athletics, alongside Rhasidat Adeleke, who finished fourth in the Olympic 400m final. The race will also include world and Olympic finalist Deajah Stevens, while American speedster Cambrea Sturgis arrives in Texas in red-hot form after already posting a season-best 21.93 seconds.

Adding further depth to the event are World Championships relay gold medallists Jenna Prandini and Kayla White, as well as highly rated American high school sensation Mariah Maxwell. In the women's 100m, Nigerian speedster Rosemary Chukwuma will face one of the strongest fields assembled this season. The sprinter owns a personal best of 10.95 seconds and has already shown exceptional form in 2026, running a wind-assisted 10.81 seconds earlier in the campaign.

Her competition includes 2023 World Championships 4x100m relay gold medallist Tamari Davis and Jamaican relay star Jodean Williams, a World Championship silver medallist in the women's 4x100m relay. With the World Championships cycle gathering momentum, every race against this calibre of opposition offers valuable experience and ranking points. One of Nigeria's fastest-rising stars, Ella Onojuvwevwo, will compete in the women's 400m.

The quarter-miler who has enjoyed a breakthrough year, setting a new African indoor record of 50.28 seconds before opening her outdoor campaign with an impressive 49.59 seconds. Her performance in Texas will be closely monitored as she continues her pursuit of a first major global medal. But, standing in her way are Jamaica's Stacey Ann Williams and talented Americans Britton Wilson and Bailey Lear.

African 400m hurdles record holder Ezekiel Nathaniel will race in one of the most competitive events on the programme. The Nigerian enters the race as one of Africa's leading hopes in the discipline but faces a stern test against a field packed with international quality. Among his rivals is world finalist Caleb Dean, who has already clocked 47.75 seconds this season, while 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Trevor Bassitt arrives with a season best of 47.82 seconds.

Away from the Nigerian contingent, the men's 100m promises to be one of the highlights of the competition. Jamaican sprint star Oblique Seville is set to take on a loaded field featuring Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, former world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell, World Championships bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes and 9.83-second performer Ronnie Baker.

With world-leading marks, championship ambitions and valuable ranking points all on the line, the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix promises to deliver one of the strongest athletics meetings of the season. For Nigeria's quartet, it is another opportunity to showcase the country's growing depth of talent and continue building momentum ahead of the major championships later this year





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Nigeria's Track Stars Lone Star Grand Prix Favour Ofili Ezekiel Nathaniel Rosemary Chukwuma Ella Onojuvwevwo USATF Tour World Athletics Continental Tour Gold

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Ofili, Nathaniel lead Nigerian entries for Lone Star Grand PrixFavour Ofili, Ezekiel Nathaniel, and other Nigerian athletes are set to compete at the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix in Texas. Get the details here!

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