Nigeria's Tolu Arokodare Scores International Brace Against Tanzania

Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare netted two goals to lead Nigeria to a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup Nations qualifier, highlighting his growing importance to the national team.

Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare delivered a decisive performance for the national team, scoring a crucial brace to secure a 3-1 victory against Tanzania in Uyo. The 25-year-old forward, who plays for Ajax, made his impact felt immediately after entering the match, turning a hard-fought contest into a convincing win that strengthens Nigeria's position in the 2027 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers.

The match took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, November 13, in front of a supportive home crowd. Nigeria opened the scoring early in the second minute through Alhassan Yusuf, giving the home side an initial advantage. However, Tanzania equalized in the 32nd minute via Alphonce Msanga, setting up a tense second half before Arokodare changed the momentum.

Also read Arokodare brace gives Nigeria 3-1 win over Tanzania in AFCON qualifier

Arokodare was introduced at halftime as a substitute, bringing fresh energy and clinical finishing to the attack. He restored Nigeria's lead in the 52nd minute, converting an assist from Wilfred Ndidi with a precise finish. Just eight minutes later, he completed his double, capitalizing on a setup from Moses Usor to put the game beyond Tanzania's reach and silence any lingering hopes of a comeback.

Arokodare Breaks National Goal Drought

This double marked a significant personal milestone for Arokodare, ending a prolonged wait for his first international goals. The striker arrived at the camp with exceptional form for his club, Ajax, having recorded 13 goals and four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. His recent club form included notable contributions such as a goal against FC Twente and two strikes against FC Midtjylland, proving his readiness for the international stage.

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The Nigerian forward emphasized that his drive comes from a deep sense of duty to perform when called upon. He stated that his motivation is rooted in doing his job effectively for both his club and country, viewing the pitch as a place where he must execute his responsibilities with maximum effort and focus.

Personal Connection to Nigerian Football

Beyond the statistics, Arokodare described representing Nigeria as a deeply personal responsibility that transcends professional ambition. He expressed that playing for his home country means everything to him, citing it as the place where his family originates and where his identity is anchored. He pledged to continue working hard to make himself, his teammates, and the fans happy through his performances.

Looking Ahead to Zanzibar Fixture

Nigeria will return to action on Tuesday, November 17, when they face Tanzania again in Zanzibar. Arokodare will aim to maintain his scoring rhythm and contribute further to the team's campaign as they navigate the challenging qualifiers. The forward's emergence adds a potent offensive threat to the national squad, providing coaches with more tactical options for the upcoming matches.