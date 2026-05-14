Nigeria's Tobi Amusan Wins Third Gold Medal in Women's 100m Hurdles at African Athletics Championships

Tobi Amusan, the track queen, has won another title in the women's 100m hurdles at the African Athletics Championships, a feat that came on the same day Nigeria won medals in other events at the competition. She clocked 12.83 seconds to win gold ahead of her rivals and clinch the title in the event's final held at the University of Ghana in Accra.

Track queen Tobi Amusan has won another title in the women's 100m hurdles at the African Athletics Championships , a feat that came on the same day Nigeria won medals in other events at the competition.

Amusan, leading Nigeria's medal charge in Day 2 of the sporting event, clocked 12.83 seconds to win gold ahead of her rivals and clinch the title in the event's final held at the University of Ghana in Accra. It was her third gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles in the competition. In 2018, she got her first African Championship title in Asaba, Delta State. The world record holder defended her crown four years later in Mauritius.

On a day that Nigeria were standout performers, Adaobi Tabugo finished behind Zimbabwe's Ashley Miller to win bronze. After the race, Tobi Express expressed gratitude to God and said she is 'still hungry for more' success on the track. Apart from hurdles, Team Nigeria also took the silver medal in the 100m events. Rosemary Chukwuma finished behind Hervé Kole Etame of Cameroon in the women's race.

Her compatriot Chidera Ezeakor got bronze in the men's final, also won by Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon. South African sprinter Bradley Nkoana was the silver medallist. In the mixed 4x400m relay, the quartet of Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Sampson, and Patience Okon-George finished in 3:16.41 to see off competition from Botswana (silver medallists in 3:17.88) and Kenya in 3:17.94. Sade Olatoye won silver in the women's hammer throw, landing her best mark of 69.60m to finish on the podium.

The nation recorded successes in the discus throw on Tuesday. David Oladipo finished second, while her compatriot Obiageri Amaechi was third in the women's discus. About a week ago, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) named a team made up of 25 female and 20 male athletes for the 2026 CAA Senior Athletics Championships





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African Athletics Championships Tobi Amusan Women's 100M Hurdles Gold Medal African Championship Title World Record Holder Adaobi Tabugo Ashley Miller Discus Throw Athletics Federation Of Nigeria (AFN) CAA Senior Athletics Championships

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