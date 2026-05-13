Nigeria's Tobi Amusan wins gold at African Championships

Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian athlete, won the women's 100m hurdles final at the 2026 CAA African Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana, securing Nigeria's first gold medal of the championships.

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The world record holder stormed to victory in Accra to continue her dominance in African athletics, while fellow Nigerian Adaobi Tabugbo claimed bronze to complete a successful outing for Team Nigeria in the event. Amusan’s victory further strengthened her remarkable record on the continent, as she secured a third African Championships title, equalling her number of African Games crowns in the women’s sprint hurdles.

The Nigerian star came into the championships as one of the favourites and lived up to expectations with another commanding performance. Her triumph also marked Nigeria’s first gold medal of the championships after the team opened its campaign with two podium finishes in the women’s discus event. On the opening day, Divine Oladipo won silver with a throw of 55.37m, while Obiageri Amaechi secured bronze with 53.23m to give Nigeria an encouraging start in Accra.

Amusan had earlier eased into the final after running 12.82 seconds in her heat — her first hurdles race of the season. Another Nigerian hurdler, Janet Sunday, also reached the final after finishing second in her heat behind Ghana’s Evonne Britton. Beyond the hurdles, Team Nigeria has recorded strong performances across several events at the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

With a 45-member contingent combining experienced athletes and rising talents, hopes remain high for more medals as the championships continue in Accra. Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES





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Tobi Amusan African Championships Women's 100M Hurdles Nigeria Ghana

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