Nigeria's Tobi Amusan records excellent performance in women's 100m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria's world record holder, demonstrates her early-season form by finishing second in the women's 100m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League in China.

Nigeria’s world record holder Tobi Amusan continued her impressive build-up to the 2026 global athletics season after finishing second in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League in China on Saturday.

American star Masai Russell won the race in an Area Record time of 12.14 seconds, while Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton finished third after setting a national record of 12.37 seconds. For Amusan, the performance marked another major step forward in her early-season form after she lowered her previous season’s best from 12.41 seconds to 12.28 seconds in Xiamen





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Sports Athletics Tobi Amusan Women's 100M Hurdles Xiamen Diamond League China Performance World Record World Best Diamond League High-Quality Final World's Leading Sprint Hurdlers Masai Russell Devynne Charlton 12.28 Seconds Consistent Nigerian Star Consistency Dominance On The Continent Minor Championships Later In The Year

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