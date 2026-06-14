Nigeria's Telecom Sector Upgrades 2,000 Base Stations to Boost Network Capacity and Service Quality

Infrastructure sharing licensees in Nigeria have upgraded over 2,000 base stations as part of efforts to enhance network capacity and improve service quality, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. The move comes as the sector plans to invest N1.86 trillion this year, following N2.13 trillion in capital expenditure in 2025. Tower companies like IHS Towers, American Tower, and Pan African Towers are playing a central role in reducing infrastructure duplication and accelerating network expansion. The NCC also highlighted that mobile operators have completed over 5,000 of more than 12,000 planned new sites, while fibre connectivity has been extended to 700 sites to improve resilience. The upgrades address rising data demand, frequent fibre cuts, and service reliability concerns in Nigeria's telecommunications market.

Infrastructure sharing licensees in Nigeria 's telecommunications sector have upgraded equipment at more than 2,000 base stations , a move aimed at bolstering network capacity and improving service quality , according to the Nigeria n Communications Commission ( NCC ).

This initiative is part of broader industry efforts to meet rising data demand and address persistent service reliability challenges in Africa's most populous nation. The NCC disclosed the figures in a communiqué following its 109th board meeting, highlighting sustained investments by tower companies and colocation providers. These infrastructure firms, often referred to as infracos, own and manage critical assets like towers and base station sites, which major mobile operators-MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and T2-lease rather than build themselves.

This model reduces duplication, lowers deployment costs, and accelerates network expansion by enabling multiple operators to share physical infrastructure. The communiqué emphasized that colocation and infrastructure-sharing licensees have continued their investment in upgrades, deploying new equipment across over 2,000 Base Transceiver Stations to support operators' network expansion and improve compliance with Quality of Service (QoS) obligations.

Leading tower and infrastructure-sharing companies in Nigeria include IHS Towers, American Tower Corporation, and Pan African Towers, which collectively support major mobile operators by providing shared infrastructure and managing network sites nationwide. These firms typically handle construction, operation, and maintenance of base stations and towers, while mobile network operators focus on spectrum management, service delivery, and customer engagement.

Nigeria's telecom sector is poised for significant capital expenditure this year, with planned investments of approximately N1.86 trillion, following a substantial N2.13 trillion spent in 2025 by mobile network operators, tower companies, and other industry participants. The NCC noted that mobile operators have planned the deployment of over 12,000 additional coverage and capacity sites to improve the Quality of Experience, with more than 5,000 already completed-representing over 40 percent completion.

Furthermore, transmission infrastructure is being strengthened, with fibre connectivity extended to more than 700 sites, enhancing network resilience, backhaul capacity, and service reliability. These efforts are critical amid challenges such as surging data consumption, frequent fibre cuts, vandalism, and ongoing regulatory pressure to ensure compliance with performance standards. The rollout underscores the scale of Nigeria's connectivity imperative, where mobile networks remain the primary internet access point despite growing demand for fibre-based broadband alternatives





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