Nigeria's Tax Revenue Falls Short of Target Amid Sweeping Reforms

Nigeria's tax revenue rose to N7.44 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 but fell short of target by N2.24 trillion amid sweeping reforms introduced under the country's new tax laws. The performance rate was 76.87 percent, compared to 103.74 percent in the corresponding period in 2025.

Nigeria 's tax revenue rose to N7.44 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 but fell short of target by N2.24 trillion amid sweeping reforms introduced under the country's new tax laws .

This is contained in documents presented by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) at the federation account allocation committee (FAAC) meetings, seen on Wednesday. The documents showed cumulative collections between January and March stood at N7.44 trillion against a prorated target of N9.68 trillion — indicating a performance rate of 76.87 percent. The Q1 2026 performance contrasts with the corresponding period in 2025 when the then Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), now known as NRS, exceeded its revenue target.

FAAC records from April 2025 showed the FIRS generated N6.04 trillion in the first three months of 2025, surpassing its N5.82 trillion target by N218.02 billion with a performance rate of 103.74 percent. The latest figures indicate that tax collections increased year-on-year by N1.40 trillion or 23.2 percent, rising from N6.04 trillion in Q1 2025 to N7.44 trillion in Q1 2026.

An analysis of the Q1 2026 performance showed that the biggest drag on collections came from companies income tax (CIT) and related non-oil taxes. Collections from CIT, capital gains tax (CGT), and stamp duties stood at N3.75 trillion against a target of N5.05 trillion, representing a performance rate of 74.25 percent. Similarly, CIT on upstream activities generated N349.95 billion compared with to the target of N523 billion.

Collections from the revenue line stood at N1.12 trillion against a target of N2.03 trillion, reflecting a performance rate of 55.10 percent. VAT collections reached N2.42 trillion against a target of N2.49 trillion, translating to a performance rate of 97.04 percent. Petroleum profits tax (PPT) and hydrocarbon tax (HCT) collections rose to N1.62 trillion in Q1 2026, exceeding the target of N1.30 trillion by N318.23 billion and recording a performance rate of 124.42 percent.

However, the gains from oil taxes were insufficient to offset weaknesses across CIT, royalties, and other revenue streams. The report also showed that mineral royalties and other mineral revenue recorded no inflows during the quarter despite combined targets of N24 billion. For March 2026, NRS said gross revenue collections fell short of target by N915.09 billion, amid declines in VAT, PPT, and royalties.

NRS recorded gross revenue of N2.31 trillion in March, compared with a target of N3.23 trillion — representing a performance level of 71.64 percent. The service said the collections, however, exceeded the N2.19 trillion generated in February by N120.66 billion or 5.51 percent. A breakdown of the figures showed that oil taxes comprising PPT, hydrocarbon tax (HCT), and companies income tax (CIT) on upstream operations stood at N614.96 billion in March.

The amount was lower than the N664.11 billion collected in February by N49.15 billion, representing a 7.99 percent decline. Despite the decline, the oil tax collection slightly surpassed the monthly target of N608.75 billion by N6.21 billion or 1.02 percent. Total VAT revenue for March stood at N664.43 billion, compared with the target of N829.92 billion, translating to a performance level of 80.06 percent.

The figure was also lower than the N668.45 billion generated in February by N4.03 billion or 0.60 percent. In addition, CIT, CGT, stamp duties, and gas income generated N477.54 billion in March, significantly below the monthly target of N1.07 trillion. The NRS attributed the month-on-month improvement in the category to additional tax remittances outside the traditional June filing period.

‘The increase in performance is as a result of increase in CIT & other tax payments received from taxpayers filing returns outside the peak period of the month of June,’ the report added. VAT collections for March stood at N664.42 billion against a target of N829.92 billion, reflecting a performance rate of 80.06 percent





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