Nigeria’s Tax Ombudsman Pledges Collaboration for Improved Revenue Efficiency

John Nwabueze, Nigeria’s Tax Ombudsman, has committed to working with tax agencies nationwide to enhance operational efficiency and build trust in the tax system, particularly amidst ongoing reforms. The Office of the Tax Ombudsman will serve as an independent body to protect taxpayer rights and facilitate dispute resolution.

Nigeria 's newly established Tax Ombudsman , John Nwabueze, has pledged comprehensive collaboration with tax and revenue agencies across all levels of government – national, state, and local – to significantly enhance operational efficiency within the nation’s tax system.

This commitment was articulated during the 159th meeting of the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) in Lagos, a gathering that included representatives from the revenue boards of all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory Revenue Service (FCTRS), and various tax and revenue-generating agencies. Nwabueze’s address centered on the pivotal role of the Tax Ombudsman in resolving disputes and bolstering public trust in the tax system, particularly as Nigeria navigates a period of substantial tax reforms.

He underscored that the Office of the Tax Ombudsman represents a landmark institutional advancement for Nigeria, designed to safeguard taxpayer rights and ensure administrative justice within the complex tax and revenue landscape. The office functions as a crucial intermediary, actively receiving, investigating, and mediating taxpayer complaints, offering a less confrontational and more efficient alternative to traditional litigation.

Beyond individual case resolution, the Ombudsman’s office is tasked with identifying systemic issues within tax administration, proposing reforms to enhance fairness, transparency, and overall effectiveness. This proactive approach aims to build confidence in the tax system by providing an independent and impartial avenue for addressing grievances, avoiding the often-prohibitive costs associated with legal battles. The core functions of the Tax Ombudsman extend beyond simple dispute resolution.

They encompass impartial mediation services, a vigilant oversight role to prevent arbitrary fiscal policies, comprehensive taxpayer rights education programs, robust accountability mechanisms, and a commitment to continuous systemic improvement. Nwabueze was careful to clarify the scope of the Office’s authority, emphasizing that it does not have the power to determine tax liabilities, nor does it supersede the authority of the courts or the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

Instead, the Office’s primary focus is on ensuring that tax administration is conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and accountability. He described the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombudsman as a progressive step towards harmonizing revenue systems, broadening the tax base, and improving overall tax compliance rates.

Recognizing that any reform process inevitably presents challenges, Nwabueze highlighted the Office’s critical role in mitigating friction points within the evolving tax regime, fostering confidence among taxpayers, and supporting revenue authorities in their efforts to optimize operational efficiency. The Tax Ombudsman aims to cultivate a culture of compliance driven by trust and understanding, rather than fear or coercion, a fundamental shift in approach to tax administration.

This requires a collaborative spirit and a strong partnership between the Office and existing tax authorities. Nwabueze passionately advocated for increased collaboration and partnership between the Office of the Tax Ombudsman and all levels of tax authorities, stressing that a cohesive and integrated revenue administration system is essential for Nigeria’s economic progress.

He emphasized that the success of Nigeria’s revenue administration hinges on the seamless integration of all tax and revenue components, with the Tax Ombudsman serving as a vital pillar within this ecosystem. He issued a direct appeal to revenue-generating agencies at the federal, state, and local government levels, urging them to prioritize inclusivity by actively integrating the Office of the Tax Ombudsman into national and sub-national tax engagements and policy discussions.

This integration, he believes, will ensure that the voices of taxpayers are heard and that reforms are implemented in a manner that is both effective and equitable. The Tax Ombudsman’s office is not merely a reactive body responding to complaints; it is a proactive force driving positive change within the tax system, promoting a more transparent, accountable, and taxpayer-centric approach to revenue administration.

Ultimately, the goal is to create a tax system that is perceived as fair and just, encouraging voluntary compliance and contributing to the sustainable economic development of Nigeria





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