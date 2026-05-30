Nigeria's taekwondo federation makes history with Para and Poomsae athletes

Nigeria's taekwondo federation has made a significant milestone with the inclusion of Para athletes and Poomsae specialists in the country's first-ever 13-member squad to the African Taekwondo Championships in Bamako, Mali.

Nigeria 's taekwondo federation marks a significant milestone with the inclusion of Para athletes and Poomsae specialists in the country's first-ever 13-member squad to the African Taekwondo Championships in Bamako , Mali .

The team, led by President Tayo Popoola, has expressed confidence in its ability to compete successfully and represent Nigeria with distinction at the continental championships. The federation's decision to invest in both Poomsae and Para Taekwondo reflects a broader vision aimed at increasing Nigeria's medal opportunities across multiple disciplines. The championships in Bamako will serve as a test of current ability and an important benchmark in the federation's preparations for future international competitions.

Beyond the immediate objective of securing medals in Mali, the federation is already building toward bigger targets on the international stage, including challenging for honours at the African Games and eventually qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles





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Nigeria Taekwondo Para Athletes Poomsae Specialists African Taekwondo Championships Bamako Mali

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